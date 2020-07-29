Top 5 Most Value For Money Cars In The Indian Market – Triber To Nexon

This list of 5 of the best value for money cars has been created keeping in mind a range of factors including price, powertrains, features and more

The Indian automobile market has grown a lot in the last few years in order to fulfill the increasing demands of the buyers. Today, cars in each segment have their own distinctive USP, however, there are some cars that can do it all. Some people might be attracted to a particular set of traits, but most of us want a car that is good looking, has tons of features, offers loads of space, and doesn’t go hard on the pocket.

Here is a list of 5 such value for money cars that you can buy in the Indian market right now, take a look –

1. Renault Triber

The Triber went on to change Renault’s fate when it was launched last year. In a segment of compact hatchbacks, Renault introduced a 7-seat MPV – something that no manufacturer ever did, apart from Datsun. However, what’s more unique is the Triber’s modular seating, hence you can turn it into a 5-seater or even a 4-seater if required.

The Triber offers a 625-litre boot space with the third row folded down, which is unmatched even in some higher segments. Under the hood of the car is a sole 1.0L petrol engine that puts out 72 PS of maximum power, along with 96 Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, while an optional 5-speed AMT is also available.

The Triber has a fuel efficiency rating of 19 kmpl for manual, and 18.29 kmpl for automatic. Renault retails the Triber at a starting price of Rs 5.99 lakh, going up to Rs 7.22 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

2. Skoda Rapid Rider Plus

Skoda recently launched the BS6-compliant version of the Rapid, and introduced a new base variant of sedan called the ‘Rider’, priced at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The said variant received an immense response, and Skoda went on to introduce a new trim called the Rider Plus, which comes with some extra features and additional paint options over the entry-level Rider.

The Rapid Rider Plus gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system which comes with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and MirrorLink connectivity, front and rear 12V power sockets, rear AC vents, adjustable headrests, tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, rear parking sensors, ABS and dual front airbags. Skoda has priced the Rapid Rider Plus at Rs 7.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

3. Nissan Kicks 1.3L Turbo

Upgrading to stringent BS6 emission norms resulted in Nissan discontinuing the 1.5-litre K9K dCi diesel engine that was offered with the Kicks. In order to fill the empty void left by the said powertrain, Nissan introduced a new 1.3L turbocharged petrol engine with the mid-size SUV.

This engine belts out 156 PS of power, along with 254 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful petrol powertrain in the segment. It comes mated to a 6-speed manual, and an optional CVT transmission. The Nissan Kicks 1.3L Turbo is priced from Rs 11.84 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh (ex-showroom), and if you’re planning to buy the Kicks, these are the variants that are most value for your money.

4. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon was received a mid-life refresh at the beginning of this year, and the sub-4m SUV now comes equipped with features like an electric sunroof, a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and connected-car tech, a semi-digital instrument cluster, multi drive modes, Electronic Traction Control, Roll-over Mitigation, Emergency Brake assist and so on.

Powering the Nexon is a 1.2-litre turbo petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, rated at 120 PS/170 Nm and 110 PS/260 Nm respectively. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed MT, and an optional 6-speed AMT. Tata retails the Nexon at a starting price of Rs 6.94 lakh, which goes up to Rs 12.69 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom) for the top-end trim.

5. Maruti S-Presso

Upon its arrival last year, the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso went on to create a new segment called ‘mini SUV’, and received a decent response from the market. While cost-cutting is pretty evident in the S-Presso, its high seating position and tallboy stance is unmatched in the segment.

The S-Presso has been built on Maruti’s Heartect K platform, and draws power from a 1.0L three-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 67 PS power and 90 Nm torque. The transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional AMT. At a price of Rs 3.7 – 5.13 lakh (ex-showroom), the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is truly value for your money.