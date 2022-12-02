The Honda Activa and the TVS Jupiter are one of the most fuel-efficient 110 cc scooters in the Indian market

Automatic scooters are currently seen as practical and comfortable alternatives to commuter bikes and a number of brands in recent times have launched extremely powerful and fuel-efficient offerings in this segment. If you are also in the market to buy a new scooter for daily commutes, here is a list of the top 5 most fuel-efficient scooters in India you should check out.

1. Yamaha Fascino Hybrid 125

The new Fascino mild-hybrid is currently India’s most fuel-efficient 125cc scooter and boasts a claimed fuel economy of 68.75 kmpl. The 125cc air-cooled engine powering the Fascino hybrid churns out a peak power and torque output of 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm respectively. The price of the scooter starts from Rs 76,600 for the drum variant.

2. Yamaha RAYZR 125

With a starting price of Rs 80,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Yamaha YARZR 125 is the second most fuel-efficient scooter in the country and is offered with a similar powertrain as the Fascino Hybrid 125. The scooter is offered in five variants – drum, disc, DLX, MotoGP and Street Rally Edition.

3. Suzuki Access 125

The Suzuki Access 125 is one of the most practical and comfortable scooters in the segment and is offered with a 124cc, fuel-injected petrol engine. The claimed fuel economy of the scooter stands at 64 kmpl. For those wondering, the Suzuki Access 125 is priced from Rs 77,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

4. TVS Jupiter

The TVS Jupiter offers a claimed fuel economy of 62 kmpl and is one of the strongest rivals to the Honda Activa in the Indian market. It is offered with a 110cc engine that comes equipped with an inetlliGo idle/start-stop function and is priced from Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.

5. Honda Activa 6G

The Honda Activa is a well-known name in the Indian market and continues to dominate the market with its refined and reliable package. The Activa 6G is powered by a 109.51 cc petrol engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 7.79 PS and 8.84 Nm respectively. It is priced from Rs 73,086 (ex-showroom) and boasts a claimed fuel economy of 60 kmpl.