Top 5 Most Fuel-Efficient Scooters In India You Should Check Out

Team GaadiWaadi
The Honda Activa and the TVS Jupiter are one of the most fuel-efficient 110 cc scooters in the Indian market

Automatic scooters are currently seen as practical and comfortable alternatives to commuter bikes and a number of brands in recent times have launched extremely powerful and fuel-efficient offerings in this segment. If you are also in the market to buy a new scooter for daily commutes, here is a list of the top 5 most fuel-efficient scooters in India you should check out.

1. Yamaha Fascino Hybrid 125

The new Fascino mild-hybrid is currently India’s most fuel-efficient 125cc scooter and boasts a claimed fuel economy of 68.75 kmpl. The 125cc air-cooled engine powering the Fascino hybrid churns out a peak power and torque output of 8.2 PS and 10.3 Nm respectively. The price of the scooter starts from Rs 76,600 for the drum variant.

Yamaha Fascino 125 hybrid img1

2. Yamaha RAYZR 125

With a starting price of Rs 80,730 (ex-showroom, Delhi), the Yamaha YARZR 125 is the second most fuel-efficient scooter in the country and is offered with a similar powertrain as the Fascino Hybrid 125. The scooter is offered in five variants – drum, disc, DLX, MotoGP and Street Rally Edition.

3. Suzuki Access 125

The Suzuki Access 125 is one of the most practical and comfortable scooters in the segment and is offered with a 124cc, fuel-injected petrol engine. The claimed fuel economy of the scooter stands at 64 kmpl. For those wondering, the Suzuki Access 125 is priced from Rs 77,600 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Suzuki Access 125 dual-tone colour

4. TVS Jupiter

The TVS Jupiter offers a claimed fuel economy of 62 kmpl and is one of the strongest rivals to the Honda Activa in the Indian market. It is offered with a 110cc engine that comes equipped with an inetlliGo idle/start-stop function and is priced from Rs 69,990 (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the base variant.

5. Honda Activa 6G

The Honda Activa is a well-known name in the Indian market and continues to dominate the market with its refined and reliable package. The Activa 6G is powered by a 109.51 cc petrol engine that churns out a peak power and torque output of 7.79 PS and 8.84 Nm respectively. It is priced from Rs 73,086 (ex-showroom) and boasts a claimed fuel economy of 60 kmpl.