Top 5 Most Affordable New Scooters In India [May 2021]

Check out our list of the five most affordable automatic scooters that one can buy in the Indian market right now

Nowadays, automatic scooters can be found in almost every household in India. The convenience on offer, along with their relatively affordable prices, makes them an extremely practical mode of personal transport. However, due to the rising costs of steel and other materials, automakers have been steadily increasing the prices of vehicles in India, including scooters as well.

If you had plans to buy a new scooter, but aren’t sure which are the most pocket-friendly options, then you’ve come to the right place! Here, we have listed the 5 most affordable scooters available in the Indian market right now.

1. TVS Scooty Pep Plus – Rs. 54,374

TVS Scooty Pep Plus was first launched in India back in 2005, and more than a decade-and-a-half later, it continues to be a popular scooter in our market. It is powered by an 87.8cc single-cylinder engine, which belts out a modest 5.4 PS and 6.5 Nm of peak power and torque, respectively. Its price ranges from Rs. 54,374 to Rs. 56,224, depending on the colour option chosen.

2. Hero Pleasure Plus – Rs. 57,300

Hero’s most affordable scooter, Pleasure Plus, is available in three variants – steel wheel, alloy wheel, and the newly-launched ‘Platinum Edition’ – priced from Rs. 57,300 to Rs. 61,950. The scooter is powered by a 110.9cc single-cylinder engine, with 8.1 PS and 8.7 Nm on tap.

3. TVS Scooty Zest – Rs. 61,345

TVS Scooty Zest is essentially a more premium version of the Pep Plus, with slightly different styling and a larger engine. At the heart of the Scooty Zest is a 109.7cc single-pot motor, which generates 7.81 PS and 8.8 Nm. It is priced at Rs. 61,345 for the gloss colour options, and Rs. 63,345 for the matte colour options.

4. Hero Maestro Edge 110 – Rs. 61,950

Hero Maestro Edge 110 is currently available in three variants in the Indian market – drum brake, disc brake (front disc), and the recently launched ‘100 Million Edition’. The price of the scooter ranges from Rs. 61,950 to Rs. 65,250, and it draws power from a 110.9cc single-cylinder engine that develops 8.15 PS and 8.7 Nm.

5. Honda Dio – Rs. 62,229

Honda Dio is one of the best-looking scooters one can buy in the Indian market. Its engine is a 109.51cc single-cylinder unit, which develops 7.76 PS and 9 Nm. It is offered in three variants – Standard, Deluxe, and ‘Repsol Edition’ – priced from Rs. 62,229 to Rs. 68,127.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi