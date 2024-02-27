Top 5 Most Affordable 125cc Bikes In India: Honda To Bajaj

If you are on a budget, these top 5 most affordable 125cc bikes can be a good choice in the commuter motorcycle segment

The commuter motorcycle segment in India has witnessed the introduction of multiple new players, thereby extending the options for the customers. Along with this, a few popular names have got much-required updates. So, let’s have a look at the top 5 most affordable 125cc bikes in India.

1. Bajaj CT125X

Priced in the range of Rs. 74,016 to Rs. 77,216 (ex-showroom), the Bajaj CT125X comes powered by a 124.4cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 10.7 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque. Available in two variants, the two-wheeler sports a simple design with a long seat, a round headlamp with DRL and a small luggage rack at the rear.

2. Honda Shine

One of the most popular names in the commuter segment, the Honda Shine has been a likeable motorcycle since its launch in the Indian market. Known for its reliability and maintenance-free nature, the Shine is priced in the range of Rs. 79,800 for the drum brake model while the top-spec disc model will set you back by Rs. 83,800 (ex-showroom). It is powered by a 123.94cc single cylinder liquid cooled engine producing 10.59 bhp and 11 Nm of peak torque.

3. Hero Super Splendor

Making its entry at number three in the list of the top 5 most affordable 125cc bikes in the Indian market is the Hero Super Splendor. The household name in the two-wheeler market, the Splendor’s 125cc iteration is priced in the range of Rs. 80,848 to Rs. 84,748 lakh (ex-showroom). It draws power from a 124.7cc air-cooled single-cylinder engine putting out 10.72 bhp and 10.6 Nm of peak torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox. Much like its competitors, the Super Splendor is available in two variants, i.e. a disc and drum setup.

4. Honda SP125

The SP125 is another affordable option from Honda which comes with the brand’s reliability and low maintenance tag. Sporting a youth-oriented styling design language, it is targeted to cater to young customers. Powered by a 124cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine putting out 10.72 bhp and 10.9 Nm of peak torque, the Honda SP125 is available in three variants. The SP125 will set you back in the range of Rs. 86,017 to Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Sports variant.

5. Bajaj Pulsar 125

The Bajaj Pulsar has been an aspiration product for youth and the same holds for its 125cc variant, the Pulsar 125. Sporting a simple set of equipment, the two-wheeler speaks of utility from every angle along with being sporty. It draws power from a 125cc single-cylinder engine belting out 11.64 bhp and 10.8 Nm of peak torque. The Bajaj Pulsar 125 is available in three variants, priced in the range of Rs. 89,984 to Rs. 94,138 (ex-showroom) for the split seat model. In terms of hardware, the Pulsar 125 gets conventional telescopic forks at the front and dual shock absorbers for the rear.