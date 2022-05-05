Top 5 Hybrid Cars In India – Honda City e:HEV To Toyota Camry

Electrification is the way forward for the automotive industry, and here, we’ve listed the top five hybrid/plug-in hybrid cars on sale in India

In recent years, we’ve seen electrification take hold of the global automobile industry, and for good reason. Tailpipe emissions from vehicles are a major contributor to air pollution, and electrified vehicles with low emissions are great options for environmentally conscious buyers. However, electric vehicles have been dominating media lately, and we believe hybrid cars also need some time in the limelight.

Here, we have listed our pick of the top five hybrid and plug-in hybrid vehicles currently on sale in the Indian car market.

1. Honda City e:HEV

Honda City is the first mass-market “strong” hybrid car in India. It has the same design as the regular City, but it gets some additional equipment and better safety features (Honda Sensing). It is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine, paired with two electric motors – a starter-generator and a propulsion motor on the front axle – rated at 126 PS and 253 Nm of peak combined power and torque, respectively.

2. Toyota Camry

Jumping a few segments up, we have Toyota Camry, which offer great comfort, especially in the rear seats. Its hybrid powertrain consists of a 2.5-litre petrol engine paired with a CVT, and a Nickel-Metal Hydride battery that powers an electric motor on the front axle. The car has a combined peak power of 218 PS.

3. BMW 745 Le

BMW 7-Series gets a plug-in hybrid option in the Indian market, on the ‘745 Le’ variant. The hybrid powertrain utilises a 3.0-litre petrol engine, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission, along with an eDrive motor. It belts out a combined output of 394 PS and 600 Nm, and the onboard battery can be charged via an external charger in order to further reduce tailpipe emissions.

4. Lexus NX 350h

SUVs can be environmentally friendly as well, as demonstrated by the Lexus NX series. Lexus NX 350h is a 5-seater luxury SUV, powered by a 2.5-litre petrol engine, mated to a CVT, along with two electric motors, one on each axle. The total power output from this powertrain is rated at 243 PS.

5. Volvo XC90 Recharge

For buyers who want a larger (7-seater) SUV with lots of luxury, but wish to still keep their tailpipe emissions low, there’s Volvo XC90 Recharge. It is powered by a 2.0-litre petrol engine, which is both supercharged and turbocharged, along with an electric motor.

The combined power is estimated at around 407 PS, which is quite impressive. This is a plug-in hybrid vehicle; the electric battery can deliver a range of around 40 km and can be charged via a power socket in 2.5 hours.