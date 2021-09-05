Top 5 Hatchbacks/Sedans With 1.0L Turbo-Petrol Engine – Nios To Rapid

Here, we have detailed the top five cars (excluding SUVs) that are available in the Indian market with a 1.0L turbo-petrol powerplant

Due to strict emission norms and constantly rising fuel prices, downsizing and turbocharging are the latest trends in the Indian automobile industry. Many carmakers are offering small-capacity turbocharged engines on their vehicles nowadays, to deliver better fuel economy without compromising on power and performance.

Listed below are the top five cars (hatchbacks and sedans) currently on sale in the Indian market, which are available with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine.

1. Hyundai i10 Nios

Hyundai i10 Nios is available with multiple engine options in India, one of which is a 1.0-litre turbo GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) motor. This powerplant is capable of developing a peak power and torque of 100 PS and 172 Nm, respectively, and it comes mated exclusively to a 5-speed manual transmission.

2. Volkswagen Polo

Volkswagen Polo may be over a decade old, but it’s still a popular car among auto enthusiasts in our country. The biggest reason for that is the potent 1.0L TSI petrol motor, rated at 110 PS and 175 Nm. This turbo-petrol engine is available on the higher variants of the Polo, and gets two transmission options – a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.

3. Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 also gets the brand’s 1.0L turbo GDI engine, just like the Grand i10 Nios, but it is tuned to deliver a higher power output (120 PS and 172 Nm). This motor can be had with either a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Also, Hyundai has also launched the ‘N Line’ version of the i20 in our market recently, which features a sporty body kit, more responsive steering, and better suspension, without any changes to the powertrain(s).

4. Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Aura is essentially a sedan version of the Grand i10 Nios hatchback, and it gets the same powertrain options as well. That includes the 1.0-litre turbocharged GDI engine (100 PS and 172 Nm) as well. Transmission options are limited to just one – a 5-speed manual gearbox.

5. Skoda Rapid

Skoda India’s entry-level model, the Rapid, is offered with a single engine option currently – a 1.0L TSI petrol mill. This is the same motor as VW Polo TSI, and it generates an identical output of 110 PS and 175 Nm. The transmission choices here consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox.