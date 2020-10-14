Top 5 Good-Looking Premium Sedans in India Right Now

SUVs have gained immense popularity in recent years, and sedans seem to fade away. However, SUVs simply cannot replicate the charm that the low-slung sedans have

One of the first and foremost factors that brings a car to your notice, or influences you to purchase a specific car, is its looks. It’s a well-known fact that looks are objective, and hence, manufacturers have to design their cars to attract masses. This is the reason why most manufacturers try to keep the design of their vehicles subtle.

However, some manufacturers continue working on making a bold statement with their striking design language. Even though it is the era of SUVs, we have compiled a list of the five best-looking premium sedans currently available in the Indian market as of now. Continue reading to know more about these five sedans –

1. Honda Civic

The Honda Civic is the most affordable car in this list, but that certainly does not mean that the Japanese carmaker has compromised on design. The Civic’s slim LED headlamps, its stylish alloy wheels, as well as its C-shaped LED tail lamps all put together help the D-segment sedan make its case.

What further helps the Civic is its sloping roofline, which does hamper the headroom availability in the back seats, however, gives the sedan a coupe look. The current-gen Civic has been available on sale in foreign markets since 2015, but it looks nowhere near outdated, thanks to its bold and striking visual features.

2. BMW 3 Series

BMW launched the current-gen 3 Series in the Indian market just over a year ago, and the luxury saloon is currently priced between Rs 41.70 – 48.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The 3 Series is one of the best-looking cars in a segment that also consists of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, as well as the Audi A4.

The styling is one of the major aspects in which the 3 Series excels. Unlike the large kidney grilles of the newer BMW models, the 3 Series continues to sport smaller units, that still manage to accentuate the front fascia. The slim wraparound LED tail lamps make the saloon look classy. It also gets dual exhaust tips which are functional, unlike some of its closest rivals, and to be fair, it makes the sedan look sportier.

3. Toyota Camry

The Toyota Camry is actually one of the top-selling cars in the United States, however, the premium sedan is yet to make a mark in the Indian market. The eighth-generation model of the Camry was launched in India back in early 2019, and currently rivals the Skoda Superb in the country.

The massive front grille, sleek LED headlamps, multi-spoke alloy wheels as well as stretched-out tail lamps give it a classy and premium appeal, and make it look like a much more premium car than it already is. The Camry is available in India in a single variant, priced at Rs 39.02 lakh (ex-showroom).

4. Lexus ES

It would be a sin if we mentioned the Camry Hybrid, and did not add a Lexus luxury saloon in this list of good-looking cars, since the Toyota sedan’s styling is heavily inspired from the luxury brand. Lexus India launched the made-in-India ES 300h in the country earlier this year, and boy, the car is certainly a looker.

The ES 300h is unmistakably Lexus, thanks to its giant signature spindle grille, long hood, as well as its razor-sharp LED headlamps. The ES also gets multi-spoke alloy wheels, stylish looking wraparound LED tail lamps, as well as a sloping roof. The ES is currently priced from Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

5. Jaguar XE

Jaguar updated its entry-level XE sedan with a mid-life makeover in December last year, which brought along some noteworthy visual enhancements like a sportier bumper, sharper LED headlights, restyled LED tail-lights as well as new alloy wheels. However, the overall sporty appeal of the XE has been retained.

JLR retails the entry-level XE luxury saloon in India at a base price of Rs 46.63 lakh, which goes up to Rs 48.50 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom), and the car rivals the likes of the Mercedes-Benz C-Class, BMW 3 Series as well as the Audi A4 in the Indian market.