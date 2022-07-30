Top 5 Electric Cars In India With Highest Range

A number of brands in the last few months have expanded their electric vehicle portfolio in India and are now offering practical and powerful EVs

Planning to buy a new electric car in India and worried about the total range on a single charge? Here is a list of the top 5 electric cars in India with the highest range that will help you decide better.

BMW i4

Claimed Range: 590 Km

Based on the 4-Series Gran Coupe, the BMW i4 is known for its supreme driving dynamics, premium and sporty interiors, and a super-long claimed range of 590 km on a single charge. The BMW i4 can be charged using multiple charging options including a 205 kW DC charger that can charge the car from 10 per cent to 80 per cent in a little over 30 mins. Other charging options include a 50 kW DC charger, and an 11 kW AC charger.

Kia EV6

Claimed Range: 528 Km

The Kia EV6 is the first electric Kia car in India and boasts a powerful powertrain in addition to a commendable range. The car boasts a claimed range of 528 km and features a 77.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack. The car can be charged using 400V and 800V chargers and takes only 18 mins to charge from 10 per cent to 80 per cent if charged using a 350 kWh, 800V charger.

Audi e-tron GT

Claimed Range: 500 Km

The Audi e-tron GT is one of the most powerful and fun to drive electric cars in India. The car boasts a claimed range of 500 km and features a 93 kWh battery pack. The car can be charged using an AC charging up to 22 kW or using a DC fast charging up to 270 kW. For those wondering, the AC charger will take approximately 9 hours and 30 mins to charge the car from 5 per cent to 90 per cent while the DC charger will also take 22 mins and 30 seconds for the same figures.

Jaguar I-Pace

Claimed Range: 470 Km

The Jaguar I-Pace is the only electric Jaguar in India and features a 400 hp motor that produces 696 Nm. This electric SUV is equipped with a 90 kWh battery pack and boasts a claimed range of 470 km on a single charge. Using an 11kW home charger, it will take 12.9 hours to fully charge the I-Pace while a 50kW DC charger is estimated to give up to 270 km of range with every hour of charging.

MG ZS EV

Claimed Range: 461 Km

The MG ZS EV was one of the first electric cars in India and recently received a mid-life update that has made it even better. The car now gets a 50.3 kW battery pack that offers a claimed range of 461 Km on a single charge. This motor can be charged using a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger or by using a 50kW DC charger. It is also one of the most affordable electric cars on sale in India right now.