Top 5 Diesel Cars To Buy In India – Kia Seltos To Tata Nexon

Following the recent cut in fuel prices, the gap between the cost of petrol and diesel in India has increased to around Rs. 5 per litre (or higher in major cities)

Last year, due to the implementation of BS6 emission norms, a lot of carmakers in India discontinued their diesel engines. That’s because the increased cost of diesel engine manufacturing (and thus increased diesel car prices) would’ve made the economic benefit of purchasing a diesel car over a petrol one much less significant.

However, fuel prices rose rather quickly, and the difference between petrol and diesel is more than noticeable now. As such, many people are considering buying a diesel car these days. Here, we have listed the top five diesel cars that you should check out right now.

Hyundai i20

Hyundai i20 is one of the most exciting and feature-loaded hatchbacks currently on sale in India. It is also one of the few hatchbacks left in our market to offer a diesel engine option. The i20 diesel gets a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 motor under the hood, which belts out 100 PS and 240 Nm. Only a 6-speed manual transmission is available here though, and the lack of a diesel-automatic option is a little saddening.

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet is one of the best options to consider in the compact SUV segment, thanks to its aggressive pricing and a long list of features, along with multiple powertrain options. Its 1.5-litre, turbocharged, 4-cylinder diesel engine is available in two states of tune; the manual version (6-speed MT) generates 100 PS and 240 Nm, while the automatic version (6-speed AT), is good for 115 PS and 250 Nm.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular compact SUVs in the Indian market right now. It offers high passenger safety, as tested by Global NCAP, and is available in petrol, diesel, and electric versions. The diesel powerplant is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit, capable of generating 110 PS and 260 Nm. Gearbox options consist of a 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed AMT.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai’s best-selling model – Creta – also has multiple engine options on offer, including one diesel mill. The latter is a 1.5-litre, turbocharged, inline-4 unit, with 115 PS and 250 Nm on tap. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission.

Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos shares its architecture with the Creta, along with the powertrain options. The diesel engine of the Seltos is the same 1.5L unit as the Hyundai, with an identical power output – 115 PS and 250 Nm. The transmission choices are the same as well – a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT.