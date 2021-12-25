Top 5 Cars Launched In 2021 Under Rs. 10 Lakh – Punch To Kiger

Let’s take a look at the top five cars that were launched in India this year, which have a starting price of under Rs. 10 lakh

The Indian car market saw a few new entries this year, despite the auto industry currently going through a major slowdown. Many of these new arrivals are brilliant cars, spanning different segments and price ranges, and a lot of buyers are lining up to buy them.

Here is our pick of the top five cars with a starting price tag of under Rs. 10 lakh, which were launched in the Indian market this year.

1. Maruti Celerio

Starting price – Rs. 4.99 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launched the second-generation Celerio in India in November this year. As per the manufacturer’s claims, this is the most fuel-efficient petrol car on sale in the country (26.68 kmpl as per ARAI). Powering the hatchback is a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine, which belts out 66.6 PS and 89 Nm. Transmission choices consist of a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 5-speed AMT.

2. Tata Punch

Starting price – Rs. 5.48 lakh

Tata Motors launched the Punch in India in October, and its sales have been going strong since. The micro-SUV is available with just one engine option right now – a 1.2L NA petrol motor (86 PS/113 Nm), which can be had with a 5-speed manual gearbox or a 5-speed AMT. The manufacturer is planning to add a few more powertrain options to it, including a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine, a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine, and a fully electric powertrain.

3. Renault Kiger

Starting price – Rs. 5.64

Renault Kiger went on sale in India in February this year, and it is one of the most handsome budget cars one can buy in our market. It comes with two engine options, both of which are extremely fuel-efficient yet decently peppy powertrains.

The first one is a 1.0L NA petrol motor (72 PS/96 Nm), available with a 5-speed MT or a 5-speed AMT. The second one is a 1.0L turbo-petrol mill (100 PS/160 Nm), which comes mated to a 5-speed MT or CVT. The CVT variants have a peak torque of 152 Nm.

4. MG Astor

Starting price – Rs. 9.78 lakh

MG Astor is a tech geek’s dream car; its equipment list includes ‘iSmart’ connected car system, an AI personal assistant, and ADAS (Advance Driver Assistance Systems). Engine options here include a 1.5L NA petrol unit (110 PS/144 Nm) and a 1.3L turbo-petrol unit (140 PS/220 Nm). The smaller engine can be had with a 5-speed MT or a CVT, while the larger one comes with a 6-speed AT.

5. Hyundai i20 N Line

Starting price – Rs. 9.84 lakh

The introduction of the i20 N Line in India gave auto enthusiasts plenty of reason to rejoice! Hyundai’s performance hatchback gets a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine (120 PS/172 Nm), which can be had with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT. Compared to the regular i20, the N Line version has a stiffer suspension system, better steering feel, better brakes, and a throatier exhaust.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, New Delhi