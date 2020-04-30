Top 5 Cars In Rs. 20 To Rs. 25 Lakh Price Bracket In India

While compact hatchbacks, sedans and multi-utility vehicles still contribute to a majority of the passenger vehicle sales in India, premium vehicles haven’t been neglected either

If you’re planning to buy a car priced in the range of Rs 20. to Rs. 25 lakh, you really want a bang for your buck. The Indian automotive industry has grown rapidly over the past few years, and at this price point today, you can get yourself an SUV, an MPV, a sedan or even a fully-electric vehicle. We have compiled a list of the top 5 cars priced between Rs 20 – 25 lakh that are currently available in the Indian market, take a read to know more about these cars –

1. Toyota Innova Crysta

Price: Rs 15.36 – 23.02 lakh (Ex-showroom)

The Toyoa Innova Crysta is one of the most sought after MPVs in the Indian market, and its sales numbers continue to prove that every single month. The car is available as either a 7-seater or with an 8-seat configuration. Under the hood, the Innova Crysta draws power from a 2.4-litre diesel and 2.7-litre powertrains.

The petrol motor belts out 166 PS and 245 Nm, while the oil burner generates 150 PS/360 Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed manual gearbox, along with an optional 6-speed automatic.

2. Jeep Compass

Price: Rs 16.49 – 24.99 lakh (Ex-showroom)

At this price point, the Jeep Compass is one of the most capable SUVs available in the Indian market, and is also the only car in its segment to be offered with an optional 4×4 configuration. Powering the SUV is a 1.4-litre MultiAir turbocharged petrol engine that makes 162 PS power and 250 Nm torque, along with a 2.0-litre diesel motor that is rated at 173 PS/350 Nm.

On the feature front, the Compass gets LED headlamps with DRLs, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat with 4-way power lumbar support, rain-sensing wipers, auto-dimming IRVM and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

3. Hyundai Kona Electric

Price: Rs 23.71 – 23.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Kona Electric is currently Hyundai’s only EV sold in the Indian market, and is priced from Rs 23.71 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The car comes with a 39.2 kWh battery, coupled with a Permanent Magnet Synchronous electric motor that generates 136 PS power.

The EV has an ARAI-claimed range of 452 km, and can be fully charged in about 6 hours and 10 minutes via a 7.2 kW AC Wall Box Charger that can be wall-mounted at home or at office. A 2.8 kW portable charger is also offered, but it takes 19 hours for a full charge.

The Kona Electric comes equipped with features like front ventilated and heated seats, 10-way power adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a digital instrument cluster, wireless phone charger etc. On the safety front, it gets ESC, VSM, ABS with EBD, Hill-Assist Control, a Virtual Engine Sound System and more.

4. Volkswagen T-Roc

Price: Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom)

Volkswagen recently launched an all-new mid-size SUV in India called the T-Roc at Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is being imported to the country in a single fully-loaded variant as a CBU, and competes against the Jeep Compass, Tata Harrier, MG Hector etc.

As for the features, the car gets a panoramic sunroof, two-zone automatic climate control, a 12.3-inch virtual cockpit instrument cluster, push-button start/stop, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, electrically adjustable driver’s seat, cruise control and more.

The T-Roc gets a sole 1.5-litre TSI turbocharged petrol engine that makes 150 PS of maximum power, along with 250 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox as standard.

5. Skoda Octavia

The Skoda Octavia is currently sold in its third-gen avatar in India, and is the best-selling D-segment sedan in India as of now. Skoda will soon be revealing the price of the BS6-compliant version of the car, and we expect it to be similar to the outgoing BS4 model – which was priced between Rs 15.99 lakh and Rs 25.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

The BS6 Octavia will only be offered with a 1.8-litre TSI turbo-petrol powertrain, with a peak power output of 180 PS and a maximum torque rating of 250 Nm. While the previously offered 1.4-litre TSI and 2.0-litre turbo diesel engines will no longer be offered, the features will be retained.

That being said, the Octavia comes packed up to the brim with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with smartphone connectivity, Skoda’s Virtual Cockpit digital instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, 12-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat with memory, LED puddle lamps, panoramic sunroof, cruise control, ambient lighting etc.