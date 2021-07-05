Top 5 Cars In India In Price Bracket of Rs. 18-22 Lakh [July 2021]

Check out our list of 5 best cars that money can buy in a budget of Rs. 18-22 lakh here

Once upon a time, the entry-level hatchback space was the most crowded one in the Indian market. With years passing by and the standard of life increasing, Indian consumers have moved towards the bigger and expensive cars. Here, we are talking about the mid-size SUVs that are priced in between Rs. 18-22 lakh.

This space is crowded with a slew of options from both Indian and foreign carmakers. There are products in all shapes and sizes, and some more are expected to come fresh and hot off the production line. But what are the offerings that you can currently explore in the price bracket of Rs. 18-22 lakh? Here’s a list for your help.

1. Tata Safari

Tata Safari is one of the oldest names in the Indian automotive scene. Started its life as a tough ladder-frame SUV with a proper 4WD system, the Safari in 2021 gets a monocoque frame with a front-wheel-drive layout.

However, it now comes equipped with a long list of features. Powering the new Tata Safari is a 2.0L diesel engine, which can be had paired to either a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed AT. Prices for the 6/7-seat SUV range in between Rs. 14.99-21.81 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

2. Toyota Innova Crysta

In the 7-seater MPV segment, Toyota Innova Crysta holds the top spot. Its USP of offering a pliant ride and bulletproof reliability is highly admired by the audience. Talking of the prices, the Innova Crysta retails at a starting price of Rs. 16.52 lakh and tops out at Rs. 24.59 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

3. Kia Seltos GT Line

Kia Seltos was the debut product of the Korean carmaker in the Indian automotive space. With a spacious cabin, long feature list, and multiple engine-gearbox combinations, the Seltos managed to garner a warm response from the consumers. While its starts at Rs. 9.95 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the range-topping GT Line trim is retailed at around Rs. 18 lakh mark. It is available with either a 1.5L oil burner or a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor.

4. Hyundai Creta SX(O)

Hyundai Creta needs no introduction, is what we believe. It once topped the sales chart to become the best-selling car in the country. Even today, it is one of the best-selling SUVs in India. Calling it a no-nonsense purchase won’t be wrong either. Thanks to its super-long list of features, numerous engine-gearbox options, and spot-on pricing, it has made its way into this list. Prices for the Creta start at Rs. 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), and they top out at just around Rs. 18 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

5. Jeep Compass

The Jeep Compass is the last car on our list of top 5 cars in the range of Rs. 18-22 lakh. The most affordable Jeep in the country has recently received a mid-cycle update and a crucial one in fact. With the facelift, it now gets revised styling and looks fresh. On the inside, the dashboard layout is new too. However, it continues to sell with the same 1.4L turbo-petrol motor and 2.0L oil burner. Pricing for the Jeep Compass ranges in between Rs. 17.19-28.49 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).