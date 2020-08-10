Top 5 BS6 Hatchbacks In India Priced Under Rs. 6 Lakh

The sub-Rs 6 lakh hatchback segment is a highly competitive space in India, with a host of manufacturers currently competing in it

Hatchback has always been the most popular body style in India. Be it their competitive price tag, or their compact size, hatchbacks continue to attract majority of Indian car buyers, which encourages manufacturers to introduce new products from time to time, while also update their existing cars to stay relevant in the respective segments.

Here is a list of the top 5 hatchbacks that you can purchase in the Indian market right now under Rs 6 lakh, with the variants you can opt for –

1. Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is one of the most popular hatchbacks in the country, and the car is all set to receive a facelift with an updated powertrain soon. For now, the Swift comes with a BS6-compliant 1.2-litre petrol engine rated at 83 PS/113 Nm.

The only variant of the Maruti Suzuki Swift that is priced under Rs 6 lakh is the entry-level LXi trim that is priced at Rs 5.19 lakh (ex-showroom). The said variant comes equipped with safety features like two airbags, ABS with EBD, reverse parking sensors as standard.

2. Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

The Grand i10 Nios is Hyundai’s latest hatchback which was launched last year to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Ford Figo, Tata Tiago etc. The car comes with three different powertrains, i.e. 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol and 1.2-litre diesel, but you can only go for the former one if you’re on a budget of Rs 6 lakh.

With that being said, the 1.2-litre NA petrol mill churns out 83 PS of power and 113 Nm of torque. The two trims that are priced under Rs 6 lakh are Era – Rs 5.06 lakh and Magna – Rs 5.91 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom).

Model Engine Price* Maruti Suzuki Swift LXi 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.19 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXi 1.0L | 68 PS | 90 Nm Rs 4.45 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R LXi (O) 1.0L | 68 PS | 90 Nm Rs 4.52 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.0L | 68 PS | 90 Nm Rs 4.9 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi (O) 1.0L | 68 PS | 90 Nm Rs 4.97 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.13 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi (O) 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.2 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi AMT 1.0L | 68 PS | 90 Nm Rs 5.37 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi (O) AMT 1.0L | 68 PS | 90 Nm Rs 5.44 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXi 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.48 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi AMT 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.6 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R VXi (O) AMT 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.67 lakh Maruti Suzuki Wagon R ZXi AMT 1.2L | 83 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.94 lakh Tata Tiago XE 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 4.6 lakh Tata Tiago XT 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.2 lakh Tata Tiago XZ 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.7 lakh Tata Tiago XZ Plus 1.2L | 86 PS | 113 Nm Rs 5.99 lakh Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Era 1.2L | 83 PS | 114 Nm Rs 5.06 lakh Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Magna 1.2L | 83 PS | 114 Nm Rs 5.91 lakh Ford Figo Ambiente 1.2L | 96 PS | 119 Nm Rs 5.39 lakh Ford Figo Trend 1.2L | 96 PS | 119 Nm Rs 5.99 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

3. Tata Tiago

The Tata Tiago is one of the safest cars in the Indian market, since the car scored 4 stars in adult occupant protection in the Global NCAP crash tests. The hatchback was facelifted earlier this year, which gave it a new front fascia, slightly updated interiors and some new features too.

The Tiago is currently offered with a sole BS6-compliant 1.2-litre three-cylinder NA petrol engine that belts out 86 PS of max power and 113 Nm of peak torque. Under Rs 6 lakh, you can opt for the XE, XT, XZ and XZ Plus variants of the hatch, which come with a 5-speed MT as standard. The said variants are priced at Rs 4.6 lakh, Rs 5.2 lakh, Rs 5.7 lakh and Rs 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively.

4. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

The Wagon R is one of the oldest Maruti Suzuki cars on sale in the country today, since it was originally launched back in 1999. The tall boy design received great response from buyers back then, and now the car has become even more spacious, while retaining its tall stance.

The Wagon R is priced between Rs 5.19 lakh and Rs 5.94 lakh (ex-showroom), and can be had with either a 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol or a 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed MT, along with an optional automatic gearbox.

5. Ford Figo

The Ford Figo’s diesel engine is one of the most frugal BS6-compliant engines in the country. Unfortunately, only the Ambiente (Rs 5.39 lakh) and Trend (Rs 5.99 lakh) variants with the 1.2-litre Ti-VCT petrol engine are available under Rs 6 lakh, however, it should also be noted that this engine is the most powerful petrol mill in the entire segment.

The aforementioned BS6 motor is rated at 96 PS/119 Nm, and is shared by the Aspire and Freestyle too.