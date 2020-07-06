Top 5 BS6 Cars Priced Under Rs 10 Lakh – Tata Nexon To Hyundai Venue

With the BS6 emission norms in place for over three months now, we have put together a list of the top 5 BS6-compliant cars in India priced under Rs 10 lakh

If you’re planning to buy a new car, but are on a budget, it doesn’t mean you have to compromise in any aspect like styling, features or safety tech. Manufacturers continue to work upon understanding customer needs and introducing and pricing their new products accordingly.

A budget of Rs 10 lakh today can get you a whole lot of cars including hatchbacks, sedans, as well as sub-compact SUVs in the country. Here is a list of the top 5 BS6-compliant cars under Rs 10 lakh in the Indian market as of now, which will help you choose the right car for yourself, take a read –

1. Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon has been branded as one of the safest cars sold in the Indian market by Global NCAP, and the facelift in the beginning of this year gave it all the features needed to go neck and neck with the other sub-4m SUVs in the country. The Nexon is currently offered with a BS6 1.2-litre three-cylinder turbo petrol engine rated at 120 PS/170 Nm, and a 1.5-litre oil burner producing 110 PS and 260 Nm.

Tata retails the Nexon at a starting price of Rs 6.95 lakh, going all the way up to Rs 12.7 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). However, under Rs 10 lakh, you can still choose from one of the 9 variants on offer, including XE Petrol, XM Petrol, XMA AMT Petrol, XE Diesel, XZ Petrol, XM Diesel, XZ Plus Petrol, XZ Plus Dual Tone Petrol and XMA AMT Diesel.

Model Engine Price* Tata Nexon XE Petrol 1.2L | 120 PS | 170 Nm Rs 6.95 lakh Tata Nexon XM Petrol 1.2L | 120 PS | 170 Nm Rs 7.7 lakh Tata Nexon XMA AMT Petrol 1.2L | 120 PS | 170 Nm Rs 8.3 lakh Tata Nexon XE Diesel 1.5L | 110 PS | 260 Nm Rs 8.45 lakh Tata Nexon XZ Petrol 1.2L | 120 PS | 170 Nm Rs 8.7 lakh Tata Nexon XM Diesel 1.5L | 110 PS | 260 Nm Rs 9.2 lakh Tata Nexon XZ Plus Petrol 1.2L | 120 PS | 170 Nm Rs 9.5 lakh Tata Nexon XZ Plus Dual Tone Petrol 1.2L | 120 PS | 170 Nm Rs 9.7 lakh Tata Nexon XMA AMT Diesel 1.5L | 110 PS | 260 Nm Rs 9.8 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sigma 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 8.31 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Delta 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 8.93 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Zeta 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 9.7 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Delta AT 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 9.97 lakh Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Alpha 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 9.97 lakh Hyundai Venue E 1.2L | 83 PS | 114 Nm Rs 6.7 lakh Hyundai Venue S 1.2L | 83 PS | 114 Nm Rs 7.4 lakh Hyundai Venue E Diesel 1.5L | 100 PS | 240 Nm Rs 8.09 lakh Hyundai Venue S Turbo 1.0L | 120 PS | 172 Nm Rs 8.46 lakh Hyundai Venue S Diesel 1.5L | 100 PS | 240 Nm Rs 9 lakh Hyundai Venue S Turbo DCT 1.0L | 120 PS | 172 Nm Rs 9.6 lakh Hyundai Venue SX Turbo 1.0L | 120 PS | 172 Nm Rs 9.79 lakh Hyundai Venue SX Turbo Dual Tone 1.0L | 120 PS | 172 Nm Rs 9.94 lakh Hyundai Venue SX Diesel 1.5L | 100 PS | 240 Nm Rs 9.99 lakh Skoda Rapid Rider 1.0L | 110 PS | 175 Nm Rs 7.49 lakh Skoda Rapid Ambition 1.0L | 110 PS | 175 Nm Rs 9.99 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza LXi 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 7.34 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza VXi 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 8.35 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 9.1 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza VXi AT 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 9.75 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi Plus 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 9.75 lakh Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza ZXi Plus Dual Tone 1.5L | 105 PS | 138 Nm Rs 9.98 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

2. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is one of the most affordable C-segment sedan offerings in the Indian market, and under Rs 10 lakh, you can purchase the Sigma, Delta, Zeta, Delta AT and Alpha trims of the car, priced at Rs 8.31 lakh, Rs 8.93 lakh, Rs 9.7 lakh, Rs 9.97 lakh, Rs 9.97 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

The Ciaz currently comes with a sole BS6 1.5-litre petrol engine with SHVS mild-hybrid tech. The engine puts out 105 PS of max power, along with 138 Nm of peak torque, and can be had with either a 5-speed manual gearbox, or a 4-speed torque converter automatic.

3. Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue is one of the highest-selling sub-4m SUVs in the country, thanks its to its vast powertrain line-up, as well its extensive feature list. The car can be had with 1.2-litre NA petrol (83 PS/114 Nm); 1.0-litre turbo petrol (120 PS/172 Nm); or 1.5-litre diesel (100 PS/240 Nm) engines.

Hyundai retails the Venue between Rs 6.7 lakh and Rs 11.5 lakh (ex-showroom), but you can still choose from the nine variants on offer if you’re on a budget of Rs 10 lakh, namely E, S, E Diesel, S Turbo, S Diesel, S Turbo DCT, SX Turbo, SX Turbo Dual Tone, and SX Diesel.

4. Skoda Rapid

Skoda recently launched the BS6-compliant Rapid, and instead of hiking the price drastically, the Czech carmaker introduced a new affordable entry-level trim of the car called ‘Rider’, which is priced at Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom). Apart from the Rider variant, the Ambition variant (priced at Rs 9.99 lakh ex-showroom) is the only other BS6 Rapid variant priced under Rs 10 lakh as of now.

The Rapid now comes with a sole 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged TSI petrol engine that puts out 110 PS of maximum power, and 175 Nm of peak torque. For now, the transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual gearbox, while an automatic will be launched soon.

5. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki launched the Vitara Brezza facelift with a new 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine at the 2020 Auto Expo earlier this year, and discontinued the 1.3-litre DDiS diesel powertrain that the pre-facelift sub-4m SUV was offered with. The BS6 petrol engine puts out 105 PS power and 138 Nm torque, and can be had with a 5-speed MT or a 4-speed torque converter auto gearbox.

Maruti currently offers 6 variants of the Vitara Brezza under Rs 10 lakh, including LXi (Rs 7.34 lakh), VXi (Rs 8.35 lakh), ZXi (Rs 9.1 lakh), VXi AT (Rs 9.75 lakh), ZXi Plus (Rs 9.75 lakh) and ZXi Plus Dual Tone (Rs 9.98 lakh).