Top 5 BS6 125cc Scooters In India – TVS NTorq To Suzuki Access

125cc scooters are starting to find more and more takers in the Indian market today, thanks to their premium appeal and extensive feature list

While the majority of the scooter sales in the Indian market come from 110 cc scooters, the popularity of 125cc scooters is also steadily growing, with almost all leading manufacturers having at least one product in the said segment. While 125 cc scooters entail a premium over their 110 cc siblings, the extra amount you pay is justified with a range of additional features, as well as a larger engine of course.

We have put together a list of five of the best BS6-compliant 125 cc scooters in the Indian market as of now, take a look at our choices –

1. Honda Grazia 125

The Grazia 125 is the latest scooter from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India to be upgraded to comply with the BS6 emission norms, since the updated scooter was launched recently in the market at a starting price of Rs 73,336, which goes up to Rs 80,978 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the Deluxe variant.

The BS6 Grazia 125 comes with a sharp LED headlamp, flanked by turn indicators which are placed on the front apron. The scooter also gets an LED daytime running lamp, as well as a pass light switch and an external fuel-filler cap. The features on offer include a fully-digital instrument console which comes with a speedometer, a clock, a range indicator and so on.

Powering the scooter is the same 124 cc fuel-injected engine as the Activa 125, which belts out 8.29 PS of max power at 6000 rpm and 10.3 Nm of peak torque at 5000 rpm. We expect the fuel efficiency to be better than before, considering the fact that the scooter now comes with the start-stop function.

2. Suzuki Access 125

Suzuki recently hiked the prices of its most popular offering, the Access 125, which is now priced from Rs 68,800, going all the way up to Rs 73,400 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi) for the top-end Special Edition Disc Brake Variant with alloy wheels and CBS.

The scooter comes with a 124 cc 4-stroke, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, air cooled engine that generates 8.7 PS power and 10 Nm torque. Features on offer include an LED headlamp along with a semi-digitla instrument console, an external fuel lid, USB charging point on the Special Edition variants, as well as a small storage space on the front apron.

3. TVS NTorq 125

The NTorq 125 is currently TVS’ flagship scooter offering in the Indian market. TVS offers the said scooter in three different variants, namely – Drum, Disc and Race Edition, which are priced at Rs 66,885, Rs 70,885 and Rs 73,365 (all prices, ex-showroom Delhi) respectively.

The scooter draws power from a 124.8 cc motor that is good for 9.38 PS of max power, which is available at 7000 rpm, and 10.5 Nm of peak torque that is delivered at 5500 rpm. The scooter is packed up to the brim with features like an LED headlamp, a T-shaped LED tail light, diamond-cut alloy wheels, Batwing styled LED DRLs, a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity for incoming call/SMS alerts, navigation assist and more.

4. Hero Destini 125

The Hero Destini 125 is one of the most affordable 125 cc scooters in the country, since even after the price hike in May this year, the BS6-compliant scooter is retailed from Rs 65,310 (ex-showroom, Delhi) onwards.

The scooter comes equipped with a 124.6 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that is rated at 9.1 PS/10.4 Nm, and gets Hero’s xSens technology. The scooter is available in a range of colours including Chestnut Bronze, Panther Black, Pearl Silver White, Candy Blazing Red, Noble Red and Matt Grey Silver – with the last two reserved for the top-end VX trim that gets alloy wheels and is priced at Rs 68,100 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

5. Honda Activa 125

The Honda Activa 125 was one of the first scooters in the country to be upgraded to comply with the latest emission norms, when the BS6-compliant model was launched in September last year. Honda currently retails the Activa 125 between Rs 68,042 and Rs 75,042 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The scooter draws power from the same 124 cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine as the recently launched Grazia 125, however, is offered in a slightly different state of tune. That being said, the Activa 125 has a peak power output of 8.29 PS at 6500 rpm, and a peak torque output of 10.3 Nm at 5000 rpm. The transmission duties are handled by a CVT.

Features on offer include a silent ACG starter system, idling stop-start system, side-stand engine cut-off and external fuel-filler as well.