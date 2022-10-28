Top 5 250-350 cc Bikes To Buy This Year – RE, Bajaj, KTM, Yamaha

Brands like Royal Enfield, Bajaj Auto, Yamaha and KTM made it to our top five 250-350 cc motorcycles to buy this year’s list

The motorcycle space in the domestic market has seen major shifts in recent times and the manufacturers who are responding to the trend are indeed recording good sales numbers. In no particular order, the five 250 cc to 350 cc motorcycles mentioned here are highly desirable due to various reasons and they will attract a range of buyers:

1. Royal Enfield Hunter 350:

The Hunter 350 is currently the lightest motorcycle offered by RE and is the second most affordable as well. Despite sitting at an entry-level point, the Hunter 350 shares plenty in common with the Classic 350 and Meteor 350 and it has managed to beat the competition by a huge margin in the monthly sales table since arrival.

2. Bajaj Pulsar N250:

The Pulsar N250 and F250 marked the debut of a new tubular platform and a new design philosophy for Bajaj and it has already been expanded to the smaller N160. The naked streetfighter powered by an oil-cooled engine is definitely one of the hottest quarter-litre motorcycles money can buy right now and is packed with features to the gills as well.

3. Yamaha FZ25:

Another 250 cc motorcycle featured in this list is the Yamaha FZ25 and is priced between Rs. 1.48 lakh for the standard and Rs. 1.53 lakh for the S variant (ex-showroom). It derives power from a 249 cc air-cooled engine producing a maximum power output of 20.51 bhp and 20.1 Nm of peak torque and is paired with a five-speed transmission.

4. KTM 250 Adventure:

Despite being the costliest in this list with a starting price of Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom), the KTM 250 Adventure is a do-it-all motorcycle that can do long touring as well as adventure off-roading. It also has a responsive engine with good refinement levels and is capable of delivering decent mileage as well.

5. Royal Enfield Classic 350:

The Classic 350 received a brand new generation last year and it has been tremendously received by buyers. RE managed to keep the retro essence in check in terms of design while the all-new and more agile twin cradle frame and a more refined 349 cc engine did wonder in making the package a highly desirable one for the majority of motorcycle seekers.