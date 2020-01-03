Top 3 Cars Launching This Month In India – Hyundai Aura To Tata Altroz

The year 2020 will start with a bang with a slew of popular products planned for launch in the month of January

The year gone by, 2019, did not bring any good news for the Indian automotive industry. The sales were all-time low, and stricter emission norms, which will be implemented from 1st April 2020 dented the sales further. Nonetheless, the automakers started to show a sign of progress as the year ended and announced that 2020 will be a game-changer for most of the manufacturers. Not only the automakers have embraced the BS-VI norms, but electric vehicles are on a rise too.

We have compiled a list of three big products to launch this January, setting the tone right for the year to come. All the three products are radically different to each other, highlighting the diversity in carmakers’ thinking. Here’s a bit on the upcoming launches of January 2020-

1. MG eZS

The MG eZS electric SUV which is already on sale in the Chinese market is the British brand’s second product in India after Hector mid-SUV. The eZS is essentially the electric version of the ZS SUV but with changes pertaining to the electric powertrain.

The eZS is powered by 44.5 kWh battery pack and produces 150 PS of power and 350 Nm of torque. As per MG, the eZS will offer an electric range of 350 km and the SUV takes just 6 hours to charge the battery full using a wall-mounted 7.5 kW AC charger. Using a DC fast charger, one can charge upto 80% range n under 1 hour.

The SUV is loaded with features like a panoramic sunroof, 8-inch touch screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, climate control, reverse camera with parking sensors, automatic headlamps, rain-sensing wipers, keyless entry, push-button start, 6-airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP and more.

2. Hyundai Aura

Hyundai Motor India will start 2020 with the launch of the Aura compact sedan that will replace the Xcent. However, reports suggest that Hyundai will continue offering the Xcent to fleet buyers. The sedan measures a length of 3,995 mm, the width of 1,680 mm and stands 1,520 mm tall with a wheelbase of 2,450 mm. Based on the recently launched Grand i10 Nios, the Aura has twin boomerang styled LED DRLs, 3D grille mesh, sporty alloy wheels, LED tail lamps among others.

The Aura will be powered by three BS-VI compliant engine options: a 1.0-litre turbo GDI, a 1.2-litre Kappa petrol and 1.2-litre Ecotorq diesel. The turbo engine is the same as Venue and will produce 100 PS of power as compared to 83 PS and 75 PS of petrol and diesel engines respectively.

All the three powertrains are mated to a five-speed manual transmission while the 1.2-litre petrol and diesel engines also get an AMT gearbox. Hyundai Aura will have many first in class features such as wireless charging facility, air curtain, emergency stop signal, eco coating technology, Arkamys premium surround sound among others. It will continue to fight against the Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

3. Tata Altroz

Tata Motors launched the Harrier in 2019, creating a ripple in the market. Sensing the mood of the buyers for the new products, Tata has planned an onslaught of launches including the Nexon EV, Gravitas and Altroz. The Altroz is the company’s first-ever premium hatchback and rivals the likes of Maruti Baleno, Hyundai Elite i20, Volkswagen Polo and Honda Jazz. Tata will launch the car on January 22, 2020.

Tata Altroz was previewed as the 45X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo and the design remains close to the concept model. It is the company’s first production model to be designed based on the IMPACT 2.0 design language. It is also the first model to be underpinned by the company’s all-new ALFA modular platform.

The Tata Altroz will be available in two engine options – 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel. Both the motors are BS-VI ready and come mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Company might introduce a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engine later with a dual-clutch automatic transmission.