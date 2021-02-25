Top 20 Vehicles Exported From India – April 2020 To Jan 2021

Ford EcoSport topped the export charts this financial year (till date), followed by Chevrolet Beat and Hyundai Verna
Although the Indian car market has shown remarkable recovery post lockdown, car exports figures haven’t shown the same growth. From April 2020 to January 2021, the overall car exports from India have fallen by 43.14 per cent, with all but a few manufacturers reporting a decline in their export figures.
During the above-mentioned period, Ford EcoSport was the most exported car from India, with a total of 37,296 units dispatched overseas. At the second and third position, we have Chevrolet Beat and Hyundai Verna, with 28,619 units and 28,247 units exported, respectively. Following that is the Kia Seltos, with 27,263 units exported.
At the fifth position, we have VW Vento, with 22,455 units exported in the same period, followed by Nissan Sunny (19,031 units). Maruti Suzuki exported 17,804 units of S-Presso, while Hyundai exported 17,594 units of the Creta. Maruti Baleno took the ninth spot on the export chart, with 16,713 units exported, and the tenth spot was secured by Hyundai Grand i10 (13,925 units).
Maruti Swift took the eleventh spot on the chart, with an export figure of 9,987 units for the period in question (April ’20 to Jan ’21). It was followed by its sedan twin, Maruti Dzire, which managed to record an export figure of 9,250 units. Meanwhile, Hyundai Aura managed to export a total of 9,070 units.
5,913 units of the VW Polo were exported during the same period, while Maruti Alto and Hyundai Elite i20 recorded an export figure of 5,707 units and 4,825 units, respectively. Following them is Jeep Compass, at the seventeenth spot, with a total export figure of 4,075 units in the mentioned duration.
|Model
|April ’20 to January ’21
|April ’19 to January ’20
|Ford EcoSport (-46.77%)
|37,296
|70,063
|Chevrolet Beat (-47.84%)
|28,619
|54,863
|Hyundai Verna (-48.56%)
|28,247
|54,914
|Kia Seltos (78.11%)
|27,263
|15,307
|Volkswagen Vento (-42.81%)
|22,455
|39,267
|Nissan Sunny (-64.35%)
|19,031
|53,388
|Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (476.55%)
|17,804
|3,088
|Hyundai Creta (-48.17%)
|17,594
|33,948
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-42.82%)
|16,713
|29,227
|Hyundai Grand i10 (-42.70%)
|13,925
|24,301
|Maruti Suzuki Swift (11.29%)
|9,987
|8,974
|Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-20.32%)
|9,250
|11,609
|Hyundai Aura
|9,070
|15
|Volkswagen Polo (-37.11%)
|5,913
|9,402
|Maruti Suzuki Alto (-44.05%)
|5,707
|10,201
|Hyundai Elite i20 (-60.91%)
|4,825
|12,342
|Jeep Compass (57.15%)
|4,075
|2,593
|Renault Triber (331.28%)
|4,067
|943
|Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-51.94%)
|3,935
|8,188
|Hyundai Venue (-26.40%)
|3,784
|5,141
Renault Triber manages to grab the eighteenth spot on the chart, with a total of 4,067 units exported in the same period. Maruti Celerio and Hyundai Venue fill the nineteenth and twentieth position, respectively, with 3,935 units and 3,784 units exported.