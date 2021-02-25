Top 20 Vehicles Exported From India – April 2020 To Jan 2021

Ford EcoSport topped the export charts this financial year (till date), followed by Chevrolet Beat and Hyundai Verna

Although the Indian car market has shown remarkable recovery post lockdown, car exports figures haven’t shown the same growth. From April 2020 to January 2021, the overall car exports from India have fallen by 43.14 per cent, with all but a few manufacturers reporting a decline in their export figures.

During the above-mentioned period, Ford EcoSport was the most exported car from India, with a total of 37,296 units dispatched overseas. At the second and third position, we have Chevrolet Beat and Hyundai Verna, with 28,619 units and 28,247 units exported, respectively. Following that is the Kia Seltos, with 27,263 units exported.

At the fifth position, we have VW Vento, with 22,455 units exported in the same period, followed by Nissan Sunny (19,031 units). Maruti Suzuki exported 17,804 units of S-Presso, while Hyundai exported 17,594 units of the Creta. Maruti Baleno took the ninth spot on the export chart, with 16,713 units exported, and the tenth spot was secured by Hyundai Grand i10 (13,925 units).

Maruti Swift took the eleventh spot on the chart, with an export figure of 9,987 units for the period in question (April ’20 to Jan ’21). It was followed by its sedan twin, Maruti Dzire, which managed to record an export figure of 9,250 units. Meanwhile, Hyundai Aura managed to export a total of 9,070 units.

5,913 units of the VW Polo were exported during the same period, while Maruti Alto and Hyundai Elite i20 recorded an export figure of 5,707 units and 4,825 units, respectively. Following them is Jeep Compass, at the seventeenth spot, with a total export figure of 4,075 units in the mentioned duration.

Model April ’20 to January ’21 April ’19 to January ’20 Ford EcoSport (-46.77%) 37,296 70,063 Chevrolet Beat (-47.84%) 28,619 54,863 Hyundai Verna (-48.56%) 28,247 54,914 Kia Seltos (78.11%) 27,263 15,307 Volkswagen Vento (-42.81%) 22,455 39,267 Nissan Sunny (-64.35%) 19,031 53,388 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso (476.55%) 17,804 3,088 Hyundai Creta (-48.17%) 17,594 33,948 Maruti Suzuki Baleno (-42.82%) 16,713 29,227 Hyundai Grand i10 (-42.70%) 13,925 24,301 Maruti Suzuki Swift (11.29%) 9,987 8,974 Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-20.32%) 9,250 11,609 Hyundai Aura 9,070 15 Volkswagen Polo (-37.11%) 5,913 9,402 Maruti Suzuki Alto (-44.05%) 5,707 10,201 Hyundai Elite i20 (-60.91%) 4,825 12,342 Jeep Compass (57.15%) 4,075 2,593 Renault Triber (331.28%) 4,067 943 Maruti Suzuki Celerio (-51.94%) 3,935 8,188 Hyundai Venue (-26.40%) 3,784 5,141

Renault Triber manages to grab the eighteenth spot on the chart, with a total of 4,067 units exported in the same period. Maruti Celerio and Hyundai Venue fill the nineteenth and twentieth position, respectively, with 3,935 units and 3,784 units exported.