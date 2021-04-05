Top 15 SUVs Sold In March 2021 – Creta, Brezza, Nexon, Kiger, Safari

Hyundai Creta was the most sold SUV in India in March 2021 as it finished ahead of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) had the Creta as its most sold SUV in the country in the month of March 2021 as 12,640 units were recorded against 6,706 units during the same period last year with 88 per cent YoY sales increase. Ever since the debut of the latest Creta early last year, it is consistently posting higher sales numbers than main rival Kia Seltos.

The Vitara Brezza compact SUV led its segment last month as well and it was the second most sold SUV with a cumulative domestic tally of 11,274 units as against 5,513 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 104 per cent volume increase. Its main competitor, Hyundai Venue, finished in the third position with 10,722 units.

It recorded 75 per cent YoY sales jump. The Seltos slotted in at fourth with 10,577 units as against 7,466 units during the same period in 2020 with 41.6 per cent growth while the Tata Nexon registered its highest ever monthly sales with 8,683 units as against 2,646 units with a massive 228 per cent increase in volume numbers.

Top 15 SUVs (YoY) March Sales 2021 March 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (88%) 12,640 6,706 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza (104%) 11,274 5,513 3. Hyundai Venue (75%) 10,722 6,127 4. Kia Seltos (41.6%) 10,577 7,466 5. Tata Nexon (228%) 8,683 2,646 6. Kia Sonet 8,498 – 7. Ford EcoSport (149.7%) 5,487 2,197 8. MG Hector (236%) 4,720 1,402 9. Renault Kiger 3,839 – 10. Toyota Urban Cruiser 3,162 – 11. Nissan Magnite 2,987 – 12. Mahindra XUV 300 (217.8%) 2,587 814 13. Mahindra Scorpio (5727%) 2,331 40 14. Tata Safari 2,284 – 15. Tata Harrier 2,148 632

Kia introduced its third product for India, the Sonet, in the second half of 2020 and it has emerged as a success story. Last month, nearly 8,500 units were sold as it ended up sixth ahead of Ford EcoSport, MG Hector, Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite.

The EcoSport recorded nearly 150 per cent YoY growth despite running for nearly a decade without any major upgrades. The Hector had its range expanded with the launch of the Plus variant offering six- and seven-seater options at the beginning of this year. With 4,720 units, it posted 236 per cent YoY volume increase.

New compact SUVs like Renault Kiger, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Nissan Magnite garnered good volumes in March 2021 as they occupied places between nine and eleven. The XUV300 encountered nearly 218 per cent sales growth as 2,587 units were sold and it finished twelfth ahead of Scorpio, Safari and Harrier.