Top 15 Changes On Honda CB350 RS Over H’ness CB350

Check out our list of the top 15 changes on the newly-launched Honda CB350 RS compared to Honda H’ness CB350

Honda has added a new affordable motorcycle (relatively speaking) to its BigWing lineup in India – CB350 RS. This new motorcycle is based on the H’ness CB350, which was launched in our market last year. Although there are a lot of similarities between these two motorcycles, there are a few noticeable differences as well.

Here, we take a look at the top 15 changes Honda CB350 RS gets over its donor bike, the H’ness CB350.

1. Headlight design

The headlamp cover of the CB350 RS is a black and silver unit, unlike the chrome cover we see on the H’ness. The headlamp itself, however, is the same LED unit on both these motorcycles.

2. Front mudguard

The CB350 RS loses the chrome-plated, metal front fender in favour of a matt-black plastic unit, which looks sportier and is lighter as well, but doesn’t feel as classy.

3. Handlebar height

Honda has also tinkered with the riding ergonomics of the motorcycle. The handlebar of the CB350 RS is slightly lower compared to the H’ness, although not by much.

4. Front footpeg position

Complimenting the lower handlebar are the footpegs, which are set a little towards the rear as well as slightly higher. These, combined with the lower handlebar, give the bike a slightly aggressive seating posture.

5. Gear lever design

The Honda CB350 RS offers a toe-only gear shifter, instead of the heel-and-toe gear shifter we see on the H’ness. Due to slightly rear-set footpegs, offering a toe-shifter is actually a smart ergonomic decision.

6. Seat design and grab rails

The RS model gets a new ‘tuck and roll’ single-piece seat. It also gets twin grab rails, which are positioned under the seat, attached to the rear fender.

7. Smaller rear wheel

The rear wheel of the CB350 RS is a smaller, 17-inch unit compared to the 18-inch wheel on the H’ness. The rear tyre is also wider on the RS, 150/70 instead of 130/70. Both bikes get a 19-inch front wheel though, with 100/90 tyre.

8. Block-pattern tyres

The tyres on the Honda CB350 RS get block-pattern tread. These dual-purpose tyres are suitable for light off-roading, unlike the traditional road-biased tyres on the H’ness.

9. New LED taillight

The taillight of the CB350 RS was revealed in the first teaser image, and this new unit looks sportier than the one on the H’ness. One glance at the rear section, and we can easily differentiate between the two motorcycles.

10. New tail tidy

The rear fender of the RS model is much smaller than the one on the H’ness, and is made of plastic instead of metal, which is lighter but looks less elegant.

11. Different saree guard

The saree guard on the CB350 RS sports a plastic grille over the metal one, which is a rather unique design element. Also, there is no side footrest on this saree guard.

12. Single horn

Honda only offers the CB350 RS in a single variant, and that variant comes fitted with a single horn only. We wish there was an option for a dual horn as well, just like on the ‘DLX Pro’ variant of the H’ness.

13. Badging on the centre cowl

While the centre panel of the H’ness has a shield-style badge, the CB350 RS has a much simpler badge, sporting the motorcycle’s name in simple, block letters.

14. Unique paint options

The easiest way to recognise the Honda CB350 RS is by its paint schemes. The bike is only available in two paint options – Radiant Red Metallic and Black with Pearl Sports Yellow. These colour options are not offered on the H’ness.

15. Bluetooth connectivity not available

While the semi-digital instrument cluster is the same on both these bikes, the CB350 RS misses out on Honda Smartphone Voice Control (HSVC) system and Bluetooth-enabled turn-by-turn navigation feature, which are available on the DLX Pro variant of the H’ness (but not on the DLX variant).