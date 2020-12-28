Top 10 Year-End Discounts On New Cars In India – Brezza, XUV, Harrier

With 2020 coming to an end, dealerships are busy clearing old stock of vehicles, offering hefty discounts to attract more customers

In India, SUVs and MPVs have become extremely popular among buyers, mainly due to the practicality and comfort on offer here. With this year almost ended, carmakers are offering a lot of deals and discounts on their vehicles, to attract more customers and to clear-out this year’s remaining stock as much as possible.

Here, we listed the top ten SUVs and MPVs in India, in no particular order, which are available with the best deals and highest year-end benefits.

1. Jeep Compass

Jeep India’s solo offering, the Compass, is available with a lot of benefits at the moment. The SUV gets a maximum discount of Rs 1.8 lakh, which includes a special offer for doctors, government employees, and MSME. Other than that, an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000 and free accessories worth Rs. 50,000 are also being offered here. For existing Jeep owners, a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000 is also available.

2. Renault Duster

Renault Duster is available with different offers on different trims. On the 1.5L petrol model, one can avail an exchange benefit of Rs. 30,000 (only on RXS and RXZ variant), along with loyalty benefits of up to Rs. 20,000.

On the 1.3L turbo-petrol engine, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 (only on RXS trim), an exchange benefit of Rs. 30,000 (only on RXS and RXZ trims), and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 20,000 are available. Additional corporate discount worth Rs. 30,000 and a rural offer of Rs. 15,000 are also available.

3. Renault Triber

On the Renault Triber, a cash discount of Rs. 20,000 is available on the AMT variants, while the same on the manual models is worth Rs. 10,000 (on all except RXE trim). There is also a loyalty benefit of Rs. 10,000 on offer on the vehicle.

4. Tata Harrier

Tata’s current flagship model, the Harrier, is available with a cash discount of Rs. 25,000, on all variants except ‘Camo’ and ‘Dark’ edition models. Regardless of the trim, a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, and an exchange bonus of Rs. 40,000 are available on the SUV.

5. Maruti Suzuki S-Cross

The base ‘Sigma’ trim of the Maruti S-Cross is available with a ‘Sigma Plus’ accessories package, which can be bought for around Rs. 37,000. On the other trims, a cash discount of Rs. 30,000 is available instead. Regardless of the trim, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 is available on the car.

6. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti’s sub-4-metre SUV, the Vitara Brezza, underwent a facelift at the beginning of this year, along with the switch from BS4-compliant diesel engine to a BS6 petrol one. The vehicle is currently available with a cash discount worth Rs. 15,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000.

7. Maruti Eeco

Maruti’s barebones work van, the Eeco, continues to soldier on in this day and age, with updated (BS6-compliant) engine and better safety features. The little Maruti van is currently available with a cash discount of Rs. 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000, which are quite substantial for this entry-level vehicle.

8. Mahindra Alturas

Mahindra’s current flagship model, the Alturas, is available with a massive cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh. Along with that, customers can also avail an exchange bonus of Rs. 50,000, a corporate discount of Rs. 15,000, and free accessories worth up to Rs. 20,000.

9. Mahindra XUV500

The Mahindra XUV500 is available with a cash discount of Rs. 13,000 on W9 and W11 trims, and of Rs. 12,000 on the W5 and W7 trims. The exchange bonus and corporate discount are the same on all trim levels though, at Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 9,000, respectively. On W9 and W11, free accessories worth Rs. 5,000 are also available.

10. Mahindra Scorpio

On the Scorpio, Mahindra & Mahindra is offering a cash discount of Rs. 20,000, along with an exchange bonus of Rs. 25,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 5,000. The company is also offering free accessories worth up to Rs. 10,000 on the SUV.

11. Mahindra Marazzo

The Marazzo MPV is available with an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 6,000, along with free accessories worth Rs. 5,000. On the base ‘M2’ trim, the cash discount is worth Rs. 15,000, while on the higher ‘M4’ and ‘M6’ trims, it’s worth lower, at Rs. 10,000.