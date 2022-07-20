Top 10 Two-Wheelers June 2022 – Splendor, Access, Activa, Glamour

In June 2022, Hero Splendor finished on top of the two-wheeler sales charts with a total of 2,70,923 unit sales in the domestic market

In the month of June 2022, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor entry-level commuter continued to dominate the proceeding in the two-wheeler space as 2,70,923 units were recorded against 2,64,009 units during the same period last year with a YoY positive sales growth of 2.62 per cent. It managed to do so by outselling the Activa with a big margin.

The Honda Activa did post a massive surge in volumes on a YoY basis last month. The hot-selling scooter registered a cumulative domestic total of 1,84,305 units last month as against 94,274 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales increase of 95.5 per cent. The Honda CB Shine finished in the third position.

It garnered a total of 1,25,947 units against 71,869 units in June 2021 with a YoY positive sales growth of 75.2 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe came home fourth with a total of 1,13,155 unit sales against 1,10,724 units during the same period last year with a growth of 2.2 per cent while the Bajaj Pulsar series finished in the fifth position.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers (YoY) June 2022 Sales June 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (2.62%) 2,70,923 2,64,009 2. Honda Activa (95.5%) 1,84,305 94,274 3. Honda CB Shine (75.2%) 1,25,947 71,869 4. Hero HF Deluxe (2.2%) 1,13,155 1,10,724 5. Bajaj Pulsar (5.7%) 83,723 79,150 6. TVS Jupiter (97.3%) 62,851 31,848 7. TVS XL100 (4.3%) 37,474 35,897 8. Suzuki Access (8.7%) 34,131 31,399 9. Hero Glamour (60.4%) 30,105 18,759 10. Bajaj Platina (-35.9%) 27,732 43,313

It recorded a total of 83,723 unit sales last month against 79,150 units in June 2022 with a YoY growth of 5.7 per cent. In the second half of the table, TVS’ Jupiter finished in the sixth position with 62,851 units against 31,848 units with a YoY surge of 97.3 per cent. The Hosur-based manufacturer’s XL100 finished in the seventh position.

It posted 37,474 units against 35,897 units in June 2021 with a YoY growth of 4.3 per cent while the Suzuki Access 125 garnered 34,131 units against 31,399 units with a YoY sales increase of 8.7 per cent. The Hero Glamour recorded 30,105 unit sales last month against 18,759 units during the same period in 2021 with a growth of 60.4 per cent.

The Bajaj Platina rounded out the top ten with a total of 27,732 units in June 2022 as against 43,313 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 35.9 per cent.