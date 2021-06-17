Top 10 Two-Wheelers In May 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Apache

Hero Splendor posted 1,00,435 units in May 2021 as against 1,93,508 units with 48.1 per cent MoM volume de-growth

In the month of May 2021, Hero MotoCorp’s Splendor sat on top of the sales charts but the two-wheeler industry as a whole endured negative sales growth due to the unfavourable circumstances prevailing in the country. The entry-level commuter posted 1,00,435 units last month as against 1,93,508 units during the previous month of April 2021.

This led to a Month-on-Month de-growth of 48.1 per cent. Its subling, the Hero HF Deluxe, came in at second with 42,118 units sales as against 71,294 units during the previous month of April 2021 with 40.9 per cent negative volume growth. The Bajaj Pulsar stood in at the third position with 39,625 units as against 66,586 units with 40.4 per cent slump.

The Pulsar series was recently expanded with the introduction of the NS125 while new colour schemes were also added to the lineup. The Pulsar range’s main rival from TVS Motor Company, the Apache, finished in the fourth position with 19,885 units as against 29,458 units with 32.5 per cent Month-on-Month volume de-growth.

Top Ten Two-Wheelers (MoM) May 2021 Sales April 2021 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-48.1%) 1,00,435 1,93,508 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-40.9%) 42,118 71,294 3. Bajaj Pulsar (-40.4%) 39,625 66,586 4. TVS Apache (-32.5%) 19,885 29,458 5. Honda Activa (-84.4%) 17,006 1,09,678 6. Honda CB Shine (-81.5%) 14,666 79,416 7. Bajaj Platina (-68.5%) 11,164 35,467 8. Suzuki Access (-81.7%) 9,706 53,285 9. RE Classic 350 (-60.3%) 9,239 23,298 10. Bajaj CT100 (-50.8%) 7,678 15,619

At the fifth position, Honda had the Activa and it was certainly unusual for the top-selling scooter in the country as it regularly ends up as the second most sold two-wheeler almost every month. It posted 17,006 unit sales as against 1,09,678 units during the previous month of April 2021 with 84.4 per cent volume decrease.

The CB Shine was the sixth most sold two-wheeler in India in May 2021 as 14,666 units were recorded against 79,416 units during the previous month with a massive 81.5 per cent drop in volume sales. The Bajaj Platina entry-level commuter finished in the seventh position with 11,164 units as against 35,467 units with 68.5 per cent MoM de-growth.

The Suzuki Access 125 ended up in eighth with 9,706 units as against 53,285 units in April 2021 with 81.7 per cent MoM decline. Royal Enfield registered a cumulative domestic tally of 9,239 units last month as against 23,298 units with 60.3 per cent MoM sales de-growth. The CT100 finished in the tenth position with 7,678 units.