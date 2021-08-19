Top 10 Two Wheelers In July 2021 – Splendor, Activa, Pulsar, Shine, Platina

Hero Splendor headed the sales charts with 2,50,794 units in July 2021 and 17.5 per cent YoY growth ahead of Honda Activa and Honda CB Shine

In the month of July 2021, Hero MotoCorp had the Splendor entry-level commuter motorcycle as the best-selling two-wheeler in the domestic market. It garnered a cumulative tally of 2,50,794 units last month as against 2,13,413 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 17.5 per cent.

The Honda Activa finished in the second position with 1,62,956 unit sales against 1,18,859 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY sales increase of 37.1 per cent. The highly popular scooter series did improve big time on a YoY basis but was still far away from the Splendor’s industry-leading volume numbers last month.

The Honda CB Shine was the third most sold two-wheeler in the country in the month of July 2021 as 1,16,128 units were recorded against 88,969 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY sales surge of 30.5 per cent. The Hero HF Deluxe could only manage the fourth position as 1,06,304 units were recorded.

Top 10 Two-Wheelers (YoY) July 2021 Sales July 2020 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (17.5%) 2,50,794 2,13,413 2. Honda Activa (37.1%) 1,62,956 1,18,859 3. Honda CB Shine (30.5%) 1,16,128 88,969 4. Hero HF Deluxe (-31%) 1,06,304 1,54,152 5. Bajaj Pulsar (-11.8%) 65,094 73,836 6. Bajaj Platina (55.5%) 54,606 35,103 7. TVS XL100 (-15.6%) 49,279 58,403 8. Suzuki Access (102.7%) 46,985 23,171 9. TVS Jupiter (-22%) 38,209 48,995 10. Bajaj CT100 (-17.2%) 27,962 33,774

This when compared to the same period last year with 1,54,152 units, the HF Deluxe saw a huge sales decline of 31 per cent. The Bajaj Pulsar finished in the fifth position with 65,094 units as against 73,836 units during the same period twelve months ago with 11.8 per cent negative sales growth as it led Platina, XL100, Access, Jupiter and CT100.

In the second half of the top ten table for the month of July 2021, the Bajaj Platina finished in the sixth position with 54,606 units as against 35,103 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 55.5 per cent increase in volumes. The XL100 was the most sold two-wheeler within the brand’s domestic lineup last month.

It posted 49,279 units against 58,403 units with a 15.6 per cent drop in volumes. The Suzuki Access 125 cc scooter slotted in at eighth place with 46,985 units against 23,171 units in July 2020 with 102.7 per cent sales growth. The TVS Jupiter ended up ninth with 22 per cent negative sales growth while Bajaj CT100 rounded out the top ten with 17.2 per cent de-growth.