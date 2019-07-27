Top 10 Two Wheeler Sales In June 2019 – Hero Splendor On Top

With a total sale of 2,42,743 units, the Hero Splendor sold more than the Honda Activa, which found only 2,35,739 customers last month

The Indian auto industry has been going through a really lean phase of sales. Both car and motorcycle manufacturers have seen a pretty significant downfall in the popularity of their products and hence, it doesn’t come as surprising to see even most of the models in the list of top 10 two-wheeler sales in June 2019 recording a lower sales number than what they managed in June 2018.

Taking the first spot on the list of top 10 two-wheeler sales in June 2019 is the Hero Splendor, which found 2,42,743 customers. While the Splendor did manage to reclaim the top spot from the Honda Activa, its sales took a hit on YoY basis as the entry-level motorcycle had found 2,78,169 buyers in June 2018. This is a sales decline of 12.73 per cent.

The Honda Activa found the second spot with total sales of 2,35,739 units, a 19 per cent drop from 2,92,294 units sold in the corresponding time period last year. The third sport has been taken by the Hero HF Deluxe, which sold 1,93,194 units, thereby resulting in modest growth of 5.63 per cent on the YoY basis.

Up next, the Honda CB Shine manages to slot into the fourth position, which is a gain of one position from the June 2018 figures. That said, it witnessed a 12.05 per cent decline in sales to 84,871 units from 96,5050 units sold in the same month last year.

The fifth spot has been occupied by the Bajaj Pulsar, with a total sale of 83,008 units. The Pulsar recorded a 15.94 per cent growth in sales as compared to 71,593 units sold in June 2018. The sixth position has been occupied by Hero Glamour, with a total sale of 69,878 units, a clear 10.18 per cent growth from 63,417 units sold in June 2018. It has also moved from the ninth spot in June 2018 to sixth spot last month.

Model No. Of Units Sold 1. Hero Honda Splendor 2,42,743 2. Honda Activa 2,35,739 3. Hero HF Deluxe 1,93,194 4. Honda CB Shine 84,871 5. Bajaj Pulsar 83,008 6. Hero Glamour 69,878 7. Bajaj Platina 56,947 8. Tvs Jupiter 56,254 9. Hero Passion 56,143 10. Tvs XL Super 52,253

Source: AutoPunditz

The seventh-place goes to the Bajaj Platina, which makes it to the seventh spot for the first time ever. It sold 56,947 units, which, surprisingly, stands lower than what the motorcycle managed to sell in the corresponding month last year. The eighth spot goes to the TVS Jupiter, with a total sale of 56,254 units, down by 5.81 per cent from 59,729 units sold in the same month last year.

The Hero Passion finds itself in the ninth sport with a total sale of 56,143 units. The Hero Passion has been among the worst-hit two-wheelers with a sales drop of a massive 42.54 per cent. In June 2018, the same motorcycle found a lot more buyers, with a total sale count of 97,715 units.

The last spot on the list of Top 10 Two Wheeler Sales In June 2019 is the TVS XL Super, which manages to make it to the list of top 10 highest selling two-wheelers in spite of being a bare-basic, no-frills offering. It sold 52,253 units in June 2019. However, the Super XL was listed on the seventh place in June 2018. The utilitarian offering has witnessed a sales decline of 21.20 per cent, as sales have dropped from 66,314 units that were sold in June 2018.

The total sale registered by all the models in the list of Top 10 Two Wheeler Sales in June 2019 stands at 11,32,030 units. This leads to a decline of 9 per cent when compared to 12,44,924 units sold in June 2018.