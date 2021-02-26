Top 10 Things You Should Know About Upcoming Skoda Kushaq

As of now, Skoda has no SUVs in its line-up since the Kodiaq was not upgraded to meet the BS6 emission norms, and the Karoq was recently taken off the shelves

Skoda Auto showcased a compact SUV concept at the 2020 Auto Expo called the Vision IN, and later on, went to name it the ‘Kushaq’. The production-ready version of the car is all set to make its world premiere next month, but Skoda is still keeping mum on details about the SUV.

That said, a lot of information about the upcoming Skoda Kushaq is already available with us, and that has helped us compile this list of the top 10 things you should know about the compact SUV, take a look –

1. First Car Under VW Group’s India 2.0

Back in 2018, the Volkswagen Group announced a strategy to develop models specifically for the Indian market. The strategy came to be known as India 2.0, and the Kushaq will go on to become the first car to be launched as a part of it.

2. Name

The name of the mid-size SUV comes from the Sanskrit word “kushak”, which means a king or emperor. However, why Skoda chose to replace the ‘k’ with a ‘q’ at the end is because the company usually names its SUVs with a k in the beginning, and a q at the end. For instance – Kodiaq, Karoq, Kamiq; all have been successful products for the brand, and hence, Skoda decided to continue with this trend.

3. Design

The design of the Kushaq is still under wraps. However, we do have an idea of what the car will look like, thanks to the concept showcased at last year’s Auto Expo. That said, the production-ready Kushaq is expected to carry over the two-piece LED headlamp design, which will be integrated with LED DRLs.

At the front will be Skoda’s signature butterfly grille, and at the rear, the SUV will sport the ‘SKODA’ lettering on the tail gate instead of the brand’s logo, as seen on latest Skoda cars. Also expected to be on offer are functional roof rails, as well as 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

4. Platform

The Skoda Kushaq will be based on the Volkswagen Group’s heavily localised MQB A0 IN platform and will go on to become the first car in India to be based on this platform. The said platform will also be used by a host of upcoming VW and Skoda cars, including the upcoming Volkswagen Taigun, which by the way, will be sharing its underpinnings with the Kushaq. It should also be noted that the production-ready Kushaq will have a length of 4,256 mm and a wheelbase that measures 2,671 mm.

5. Only Petrol Engines

Powering the entry-level variants of the Kushaq will be the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol engine that is seen under the hood of the Rapid. This engine will be offered in the same state of tune as the sedan, i.e. 110 PS/175 Nm.

On the other hand, a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI turbo-petrol unit will be offered on the higher trim levels. This engine will generate 150 PS of maximum power as well as 250 Nm of peak torque.

6. Transmissions

Skoda confirmed that the 1.0-litre TSI motor on the Kushaq will be offered with a choice of a 6-speed manual as well as torque converter automatic transmissions. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI engine will be offered with a 7-speed DSG. A 6-speed MT could also be on offer with the bigger engine.

7. Features

On the feature front, the Kushaq will likely be equipped with a large freestanding touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, connected-car tech, a 10.25-inch Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster on the higher trims, an electric sunroof, automatic climate control, and so on.

8. Safety Tech

The Kushaq’s safety suite will consist of up to 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ISOFIX child seat anchors, a rear-view camera, Hill-start Assist Control, a tyre pressure monitoring system and more. Skoda confirmed that Electronic Stability Control (ESC) will be offered with the SUV as standard.

9. Launch & Expected Price

The Skoda Kushaq is all set to make its world premiere on March 18, 2021. That said, the car will be launched in the following months. While Skoda is yet to confirm an official launch date, we expect the Kushaq to hit the showrooms by June this year.

10. Rivals

Upon launch, the Skoda Kushaq will directly put up against the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Nissan Kicks and the Renault Duster as well. The car will also give competition to the lower trim levels of bigger SUVs like Tata Harrier and MG Hector.