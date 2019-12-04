Top 10 SUVs Sold In Nov 2019 – Kia Seltos Leads The Segment

Kia Seltos led the SUV segment ahead of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Hyundai Venue in the month of November 2019

Kia Motors India Limited has been on a roll since making its domestic debut back in August 2019 courtesy of the Seltos. The mid-size SUV started out well in its launch month as 6,236 units were sold and it was followed up by 7,754 units in September before nearly doubling its sales to 12,654 units in October and garnered a massive 4.5 per cent market share.

The South Korean auto major finished fifth overall ahead of Toyota, Honda, Renault and Ford in October 2019. The same trend continued last month as the Seltos finished as the most sold SUV in the country as it registered a total of 14,005 units. Compared to the second-placed Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Seltos posted nearly 2,000 more units.

The Seltos’ dominance is expected to continue in the coming months and it should be borne in mind that the five-seater is already BSVI compliant. The SUV helped push Kia up the standings to fourth among the manufacturers’ sales table with 5.3 per cent market share. Despite recording 16 per cent YoY decline, the Vitara Brezza continued to stay ahead of its main rival Hyundai Venue in November 2019.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Kia Seltos 14,005 New Launch 2. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-16%) 12,033 14,378 3. Hyundai Venue 9,665 New Launch 4. Hyundai Creta (-31%) 6,684 9,677 5. Mahindra Scorpio (33%) 3,878 2,906 6. Tata Nexon (-19%) 3,437 4,224 7. MG Hector 3,239 New Launch 8. Ford EcoSport (4%) 2,822 2,724 9. Mahindra XUV 300 2,224 New Launch 10. Toyota Fortuner (-28%) 1,063 1,475

Over the last three months, the Vitara Brezza stayed put leading the Venue and the latter, which is not offered with any discounts, managed a total of 9,665 units last month. The Creta, waiting to get the second generation in early 2020, stood fourth with 6,684 units as against 9,677 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 31 per cent de-growth.

Mahindra Scorpio will also be receiving a brand new version in the early parts of 2020 and last month, the workhorse ended up as the fifth most sold SUV in the country with 33 per cent sales growth – highest for any SUV in the top ten. Tata Motors’ popular Nexon will gain a facelift sooner rather than later to address the competition created by Hyundai Venue.

It slotted in at sixth position ahead of MG Hector with 3,437 unit sales as against 4,224 units during the same month last year with 19 per cent volume drop. The Hector has given Morris Garages a phenomenal start in the Indian market as the premium carmaker will be launching the ZS EV next before the three-row Hector sometime next year to expand its growth.

The EcoSport has been the sole consistent sales drawer for Ford in India and it registered 2,822 units in November 2019 with 4 per cent sales increase while the Mahindra XUV300 ended up ninth with a total of 2,224 units. Toyota’s Fortuner rounded out the top ten sales chart with 1,063 units resulting in 28 per cent YoY drop.