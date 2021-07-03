Top 10 SUVs Sold In June 2021 – Vitara Brezza Beats Creta, Seltos & Venue

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished on top of the SUV sales charts in the month of June 2021 with 12,833 unit sales and 182.5 per cent YoY growth

The sales numbers in the month of June 2021 have definitely been encouraging for carmakers after months of restrictions. Almost all the car brands posted Year-on-Year sales growth while the volumes compared to the previous month of May 2021 are also impressive. As expected, the compact and mid-size SUV segments have made a strong comeback.

The Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 12,833 units last month as against 4,542 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume surge of 182.5 per cent. In recent months, the Hyundai Creta showed good numbers but it could only manage the second position in June 2021 as 9,941 units were recorded.

This when compared to the corresponding month in 2020 with 7,207 units, the South Korean auto major posted nearly 38 per cent volume surge. Its main rival, Kia Seltos, slotted in at third with 8,549 units in June 2021 as against 7,114 units during the same period twelve months ago with a 20 per cent positive sales increase.

Top 10 SUVs In June (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Vitara Brezza (182.5%) 12,833 4,542 2. Hyundai Creta (37.9%) 9,941 7,207 3. Kia Seltos (20%) 8,549 7,114 4. Tata Nexon (164%) 8,033 3,040 5. Kia Sonet 5,963 – 6. Hyundai Venue (17.8%) 4,865 4,129 7. Mahindra XUV 300 (154.6%) 4,615 1,812 8. Mahindra Scorpio (61.6%) 4,160 2,574 9. Ford Ecosport (189.6) 3,511 1,212 10. Nissan Magnite 3,252 –

The Tata Nexon impressed once again with 8,033 unit sales in the month of June 2021 as against 3,040 units during the same period last year with a 164 per cent Year-on-Year volume jump. Kia Sonet compact SUV posted 5,963 units to finish third in its segment and fifth overall in the SUV sales table and it has plenty in common with the Hyundai Venue.

The Venue garnered 4,865 units in June 2021 as against 4,129 units during the same period in 2020 with a 17.8 per cent Year-on-Year volume increase as it finished behind its Korean cousin in the sixth position. At seventh came the Mahindra XUV300 as 4,615 units were registered against 1,812 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 154.6 per cent sales surge.

The Mahindra Scorpio finished in the eighth position with 4,160 units as against 2,574 units in June 2020 with 61.6 per cent growth while Ford’s EcoSport ended up as the most sold SUV in the country with 3,511 units and the Nissan Magnite recorded 3,252 units to round out the table.