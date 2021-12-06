Top 10 SUVs In Nov 2021 – Brezza, Creta, Nexon, Seltos, Punch, XUV700

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza finished on top of the SUV sales table with 10,760 units in November 2021 as against 7,838 units with 37.2 per cent growth

In the month of November 2021, Maruti Suzuki’s Vitara Brezza finished on top of the SUV sales charts with 10,760 units as against 7,838 units during the same period in 2020 with YoY volume growth of 37.2 per cent. The largest carmaker in the country is preparing to introduce the new generation Brezza in India early next year.

The production version of the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza was leaked online revealing the key exterior and interior as it is subjected to a number of revisions. The Hyundai Creta was the most sold midsize SUV last month and the second in the overall SUV table as 10,300 units were recorded against 12,017 units in November 2020 with a negative YoY growth of 14.2 per cent.

The Vitara Brezza’s direct rival, Tata Nexon, finished in the third position and it was the most sold Tata model in November 2021 helping the brand to post another impressive YoY sales growth. It garnered 9,831 units as against 6,021 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a healthy sales increase of 63.2 per cent.

Top 10 SUVs In November (YoY) November 2021 Sales November 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Vitara Brezza (37.2%) 10,760 7,838 2. Hyundai Creta (-14.2%) 10,300 12,017 3. Tata Nexon (63.2%) 9,831 6,021 4. Kia Seltos (-5.9%) 8,959 9,205 5. Hyundai Venue (-14.3%) 7,932 9,265 6. Tata Punch 6,110 – 7. Kia Sonet (-58.6%) 4,719 11,417 8. Mahindra XUV300 (-10%) 4,006 4,458 9. Mahindra Scorpio (-9.5%) 3,370 3,725 10. Mahindra XUV700 3,207 –

The Kia Seltos registered a total of 8,959 unit sales last month as against 9,205 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY de-growth of 5.9 per cent. Hyundai’s Venue slotted in at fifth with 7,932 units as against 9,265 units in November 2020 with a YoY sales dip of 14.3 per cent.

In the second half of the table, Tata Motors’ recently launched Punch micro SUV has made a certain mark by garnering 6,110 units signifying its good initial reception amongst customers. The five-seater based on the ALFA ARC platform with a five-star Global NCAP safety rating is sold in Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative trims with prices starting from Rs. 5.49 lakh (ex-showroom).

At seventh, Kia Sonet managed to record 4,719 units as against 11,417 units with a decline of 58.6 per cent while the remaining three places were covered by Mahindra SUVs. The XUV300 finished eighth with just over 4,000 unit sales and the Scorpio recorded 3,370 units ahead of the XUV700, which posted 3,207 units.