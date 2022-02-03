Top 10 SUVs In Jan 2022 – Nexon, Seltos, Venue, Punch, Creta, Brezza

Tata Nexon finished on top of the SUV sales charts in January 2022 with 13,816 units against 8,225 units with a YoY growth of 67.9 per cent

In the first month of the new calendar year, Tata Motors had the Nexon finish at the top of the SUV sales charts with an appreciable total of 13,816 unit sales as against 8,225 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 67.9 per cent. The combined sales of Nexon and Punch (both crossed 10,000 units) helped in Tata recording its highest SUV sales in a month and highest ever monthly sales since inception.

The Kia Seltos finished in the second position with 11,483 units as against 9,869 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 16.3 per cent. The Hyundai Venue was the third most sold SUV in India last month with 11,377 units as against 11,779 units in January 2021 with negative volume growth of 3.4 per cent.

The Tata Punch has been well received amongst customers since its debut in India and last month, 10,027 units were registered. The micro SUV has a starting price of around Rs. 5.7 lakh and it goes up to Rs. 9.6 lakh (ex-showroom). It does not appear to get any immediate rival while the upcoming Citroen C3 Sporty will be positioned in the entry-level compact SUV space.

Top 10 SUVs In January (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Tata Nexon (67.9%) 13,816 8,225 2. Kia Seltos (16.3%) 11,483 9,869 3. Hyundai Venue (-3.4%) 11,377 11,779 4. Tata Punch 10,027 – 5. Hyundai Creta (-19.6%) 9,869 12,284 6. Maruti Vitara Brezza (-9.8%) 9,576 10,623 7. Kia Sonet (-22%) 6,904 8,859 8. Mahindra Thar (47.3%) 4,646 3,152 9. Mahindra XUV300 (-1.3%) 4,550 4,612 10. Mahindra XUV700 4,119 –

The Hyundai Creta finished in the fifth position with 9,869 units in January 2022 as against 12,284 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 19.6 per cent. The facelifted version of the midsize SUV is expected to go on sale in the second half of this calendar year while an updated Venue also appears to be in the works.

In the second half of the table, Maruti Suzuki had the Vitara Brezza finish in the sixth position with 9,576 units as against 10,623 units in January 2021 with a YoY volume drop of 9.8 per cent. The sub-four-metre SUV is getting a brand new generation likely around April 2022 with a host of changes inside and out and it could drop the Vitara name as well.

The Kia Sonet finished in the seventh position with 6,904 units as against 8,859 units during the same period last year with a YoY decline of 22 per cent while the Mahindra Thar endured a massive YoY growth of 47.3 per cent to end up eighth. The lifestyle off-roader posted 4,646 units against 3,152 units as it finished ahead of its Mahindra XUV300 and XUV700 siblings.