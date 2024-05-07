Top 10 SUVs April 2024 – Punch, Fronx, Nexon, Sonet, Vitara

The list of top 10 SUVs sold in April 2024 saw Tata Punch heading the standings ahead of the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Hyundai Creta and Mahindra Scorpio

The Tata Punch micro SUV led the way in the SUV standings in the month of April 2024 as 19,158 units were registered against 10,934 units with a YoY positive sales surge of 75 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza posted a domestic tally of 17,113 units as against 11,836 units with a YoY growth of 45 per cent.

The compact and midsize SUV segments have dominated the sales standings once again due to their overwhelming popularity. The Hyundai Creta was the most sold midsize SUV in India and came in third in the overall SUV sales charts as 15,447 units were registered against 14,186 units with a YoY positive growth of 9 per cent.

The Mahindra Scorpio series has been racking in consistent volumes alongside the Bolero MUV. It was responsible for adding 14,807 units to the tally of Mahindra last month as against 9,617 units in April 2023 with a huge YoY volume growth of 54 per cent. The Maruti Suzuki Fronx finished fifth with 14,286 units as against 8,784 units.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) Sales In April 2024 Sales In April 2023 1. Tata Punch (75%) 19,158 10,934 2. Maruti Suzuki Brezza (45%) 17,113 11,836 3. Hyundai Creta (9%) 15,447 14,186 4. Mahindra Scorpio (54%) 14,807 9,617 5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx (63%) 14,286 8,784 6. Tata Nexon (-26%) 11,168 15,002 7. Hyundai Venue (-12%) 9,120 10,342 8. Kia Sonet (-19%) 7,901 9,744 9. Hyundai Exter 7,756 – 10. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara (-1%) 7,651 7,742

This led to a YoY sales increase of 63 per cent. In the second half of the table, the Tata Nexon finished sixth with 11,168 units against 15,002 units with a YoY negative sales growth of 26 per cent. The volume numbers have certainly declined in recent months for the compact SUV amidst the Punch recording industry-highest figures.

The Hyundai Venue was the seventh most sold SUV in India as 9,120 units were garnered against 10,342 units with a YoY de-growth of 12 per cent while the Kia Sonet posted 7,901 units against 9,744 units with a decline of 19 per cent. The Hyundai Exter finished ninth ahead of Maruti Suzuki’s Grand Vitara.

Only a few days ago, Mahindra introduced the XUV 3XO, the facelifted version of the XUV 300 in India. Priced competitively between Rs. 7.49 lakh and Rs. 15.49 lakh (ex-showroom), it is expected to make a big impact on the sales table in the coming months.