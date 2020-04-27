Top 10 Selling Premium Bikes (Rs. 2 Lakh+ Segment) In India During FY20

While the entire automotive industry recorded de-growth in FY2020 in terms of YoY sales, the numbers of these premium bikes is worth mentioning

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) published the sales numbers for the FY2020 (April 2019 to March 2020), which revealed that 17,417,616 two-wheeler were sold in the country during this period, as compared to 21,179,847 units sold between April 2018 and March 2019, which resulted in a Year-on-Year decline by 17.76 per cent.

While a host of bikes suffered in terms of sales, some flourished as compared to the previous fiscal as well. We have compiled a list of the top 10 best-selling motorcycles in the Indian market, which carry an ex-showroom price tag over Rs 2 lakh. Keep reading to know more about those 10 motorcycles –

1. Royal Enfield 650 Twins (Continental GT 650 and Interceptor 650) – Rs 2.65 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

Royal Enfield managed to sell a combined 20,188 units of the 650 Twins over the past 12 months, which put the bikes miles ahead of the other bikes on this list. While independent sales numbers of either of the bikes aren’t available, together the 650 twins recorded a massive 291 per cent growth as compared to FY2019, when Royal Enfield could only sell 5,168 units of the bike.

2. KTM 250 Duke – Rs 2 lakh (ex-showroom)

While KTM retailed the 250 Duke for Rs 1.97 lakh for majority of the year, the BS6 update in January 2020 brought the sticker price up to Rs 2 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). KTM managed to sell 6,709 units of the 250 cc naked streetfighter in FY2020, which is 12 per cent more than what it sold in the previous fiscal i.e. 6,016 units.

3. KTM 390 Duke, RC 390 and 390 Adventure – Rs 2.48 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards

KTM has not revealed individual sales stats for the 390 Duke, RC 390, as well as the recently launched 390 ADV, but the Austrian manufacturer, has revealed that it sold a combined 5,962 units of the three bikes in FY2020, which is 71 units and 1.2 per cent more than FY2019.

4. Royal Enfield Classic 500 – Rs 2.04 lakh (ex-showroom)

While Royal Enfield has discontinued its entire 500 cc range, the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer sold a decent 4,925 units of the Classic 500 in the Indian market between April 2019 and March 2020. However, the bike still recorded a massive de-growth by 74.4 per cent as compared to the 19,282 units sold in FY2019.

5. TVS Apache RR 310 – Rs 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom)

TVS Motor Company sold a total of 2,299 units of its flagship Apache RR 310 motorcycle in the previous fiscal, as against the 4,525 units sold in the preceding year, resulting in a 45 per cent negative growth in YoY sales. However, it still earned the TVS Apache RR 310 a fifth place in this list.

6. Harley Davidson Street 750 – Rs 5.34 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Street 750 is Harley Davidson’s most affordable offering in the Indian market, and is also the highest-selling Harley motorcycle in the country. The American manufacturer sold 1,190 units of the bike in FY2020, 10 per cent more than the 1,079 units sold in the previous fiscal year.

7. Kawasaki Ninja 300 – Rs 2.98 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Ninja 300 managed to outsell all other Kawasaki bikes available in the Indian market in the last 12 months. The Japanese manufacturer sold 1,014 units of the sports bike in the country in the said period, resulting in a 13 per cent degrowth since the bike found 1,160 takers in the preceding fiscal year.

8. Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 – Rs 2.07 lakh (ex-showroom)

Another 500 cc Royal Enfield motorcycle managed to secure a place in this list, i.e. the now discontinued Thunderbird 500. While Royal Enfield had sold 3,373 units of the motorcycle between April 2018 and March 2019, the manufacturer could only manage to sell 824 units in FY2020.

9. Honda CB300R – Rs 2.42 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Honda CB300R is the Japanese manufacturer’s highest-selling premium bike in the country, and is popularity continues to grow. Honda sold 632 units of the 286 cc motorcycle in FY2020, which might not sound like a lot. However, it resulted in a massive YoY growth in sales by 1217 per cent, since Honda could only sell 48 units of the bike in the preceding 12 months.

10. Harley Davidson Street Rod – Rs 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom)

Harley Davidson managed to sneak in another bike in this list, i.e. the Street Rod; of which, the American motorcycle manufacturer sold 365 units in FY2020. However, this was 69 units less than the 434 units Harley Davidson sold in FY2019. The Street Rod managed to secure the last position in this list.