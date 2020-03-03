Top 10 Selling Cars In February 2020 – Swift, Ertiga, Seltos In The List

Maruti Suzuki had six cars featured in the top ten while Kia Seltos and Hyundai’s trio of Venue, Grand i10 and Elite i20 covered other spots

The second month of 2020 saw all the manufacturers except Renault and Ford posting negative Year-on-Year sales growths. While brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Skoda endured YoY de-growths in almost negligible level, others like Tata, Mahindra, Honda and Nissan witnessed huge drop in sales last month.

The highly popular Swift hatchback was the most sold car in India in February 2020 as 18,696 units were sold. Its sedan sibling Dzire did not make the list as the production has been halted for the arrival of the facelift in the coming weeks with cosmetic updates, improved features and a new smart hybrid petrol engine.

The Wagon R took the second spot with 18,235 units as it finished just 461 units behind the Swift while the Alto small hatchback was not far behind either. The budget based model recorded 17,921 units in February 2019. Another Maruti Suzuki vehicle in the top ten was the Baleno as 16,585 units were registered last month.

S.No Model No. of units sold 1. Maruti Swift 18,696 2. Maruti Wagon R 18,235 3. Maruti Alto 17,921 4. Maruti Baleno 16,585 5. Kia Seltos 14,024 6. Maruti Ertiga 11,782 7. Maruti Eeco 11,227 8. Hyundai Grand i10 10,407 9. Hyundai Venue 10,321 10. Hyundai i20 8,766

It will be interesting to see how it stacks up against Tata Altroz in the coming months while the new generation Hyundai Elite i20 will be launched by the middle of this year as well. At fifth position stood the Kia Seltos as the mid-size SUV had another solid month with 14,024. With 1,620 units for the Carnival, Kia posted its highest sales in February 2020.

The Seltos will likely face tough competition from the new-gen Hyundai Creta arriving this month. The latter will boast a redesigned exterior and a brand new interior with 1.5-litre petrol and diesel engines complying with BSVI emission standards. The comprehensive updates could help in Creta making a comeback into the monthly sales table.

Maruti Suzuki’s Ertiga ended up sixth with 11,782 units while the Eeco recorded 11,227 units last month. Hyundai’s most sold vehicle was the Grand i10 as it headed the Venue compact SUV and the Elite i20. The Venue did beat Vitara Brezza with a tally of 10,321 units and the Elite i20 managed to garner 8,766 units.