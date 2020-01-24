Top 10 Selling 2-Wheeler In Dec 2019 – Hero Splendor Beats Honda Activa

Hero Splendor took the numero uno spot in sales last month, and was followed by Hero HF Deluxe and Honda Activa in second and third positions respectively

Hero MotoCorp managed to sell 1,93,726 units of the Splendor motorcycle in the month of December 2019, which put it at the top of the two-wheeler sales chart for the said month. The manufacturer had sold 1,78,411 Splendors in the same month in 2018, which resulted in a positive YoY growth by 15,315 units, or 8.58%.

At the second position came another Hero motorcycle – the HF Deluxe. Hero shipped 1,38,951 units of the HF Deluxe last month, which is actually 26,370 less units than the bike sold in December 2018, resulting in a 15.95 de-growth in YoY sales.

The Honda Activa scooter took the third spot, with a total sale of 1,31,899 units. The Activa registered a YoY decline in sales by 24.37%, as Honda sold 1,74,393 Activas in December 2018. Honda recently launched the BS6-compliant Activa 6G in the country at a starting price of Rs 63,912 (ex-showroom, Delhi).

Honda CB Shine came in at fourth with a total sale of 51,066 units last month, and a positive YoY growth by 3.23%. The Bajaj Pulsar was the fifth highest-selling two-wheeler in the country last month, and the sports motorcycle recorded a sale of 50,931 units, as against the 56,737 units it retailed in December 2018, which has led to a 10.23% degrowth in YoY sales.

Two Wheeler December ‘19 Sales December ’18 Sales 1 Hero Splendor 1,93,726 1,78,411 2 Hero HF Deluxe 1,38,951 1,65,321 3 Honda Activa 1,31,899 1,74,393 4 Honda CB Shine 51,066 49,468 5 Bajaj Pulsar 50,931 56,737 6 TVS XL 45,669 59,828 7 Suzuki Access 37,495 39,163 8 TVS Jupiter 36,184 52,502 9 Bajaj Platina 35,914 58,474 10 Bajaj CT 100 30,758 30,743

TVS’ XL 100 came at sixth behind Bajaj Pulsar, and TVS sold 45,669 units of the moped last month, as compared to 59,828 units it managed to sell in December of the previous year.

The Suzuki Access continued to be the highest-selling 125 cc scooter in India. However, the Japanese carmaker sold 37,495 units of the Jupiter last month, which is 1,668 units less than what it sold in December 2018.

The Jupiter saw a 31.08% decline in YoY sales, and TVS could only manage to sell 36,184 units of the two-wheeler in December last year, as against the 52,502 units TVS sold in the same month in 2018.

The Bajaj Platina saw the worst decline in terms of Year-on-Year sales in this list. Bajaj could only sell 35,914 Platinas in the country last month, as compared to 58,474 units of the bike it sold in December 2018. This resulted in a negative growth in YoY sales by 38.58%.

The last but certainly not the least, Bajaj’s CT 100 finished as the 10th highest selling two-wheeler in the country in December 2019, with a total sale of 30,758 units. Bajaj sold 15 additional units of the motorcycle as compared to the same month in the previous year, which led to a YoY growth in sales by 0.05%.