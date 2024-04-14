Top 10 Sedans March 2024 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Tigor, Slavia

In the list of top 10 sedans in March 2024, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished on top ahead of Aura, Amaze, Tigor, Virtus and Verna

In March 2024, Maruti Suzuki’s Dzire claimed the top spot on the sedan sales charts, with a domestic sales figure of 15,894 units. This represents a 19 per cent increase compared to the same period last year when 13,394 units were sold. Meanwhile, one of its key competitors, the Hyundai Aura, emerged as the second most sold sedan in the country last month.

The Hyundai Aura recorded a total of 4,883 unit sales, marking a significant year-on-year sales jump of 29 per cent from 3,774 units. Meanwhile, the Honda Amaze secured the third position, with 2,678 units sold last month compared to 3,996 units in March 2023, resulting in a year-on-year sales decline of 33 per cent in India.

The next-generation Honda Amaze has been rumoured to be in development, with expectations for its launch during this year’s festive season. Meanwhile, the Hyundai Verna secured the sixth position, with a total of 1,716 units sold. This represents a significant year-on-year decline in sales, with negative growth of 54 per cent, compared to 3,755 units sold during the same period last year.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) Sales In March 2024 Sales In March 2023 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (19%) 15,894 13,394 2. Hyundai Aura (29%) 4,883 3,774 3. Honda Amaze (-33%) 2,678 3,996 4. Tata Tigor (-25%) 2,017 2,705 5. Volkswagen Virtus (3%) 1,847 1,792 6. Hyundai Verna (-54%) 1,716 3,755 7. Skoda Slavia (-14%) 1,358 1,574 8. Honda City (-59%) 1,116 2,693 9. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (97%) 590 300 10. Toyota Camry (137%) 232 98

The Virtus midsize sedan has been maintaining consistent sales numbers, with last month being no exception. A total of 1,847 units were registered, compared to 1,792 units during the same period last year, marking a year-on-year growth of 3 per cent. It emerged as the most sold midsize sedan last month. On the other hand, the Tigor sub-four-meter sedan posted 2,017 units, reflecting a negative year-on-year sales growth of 25 per cent, compared to 2,705 units sold during the same period last year.

The Skoda Slavia shares the heavily localized MQB A0 IN platform with the Volkswagen Virtus, resulting in several commonalities, including the features list and powertrain options. Last month, the Slavia recorded a total of 1,358 units sold, compared to 1,574 units during the same period last year, marking a year-on-year drop of 14 per cent. Meanwhile, the fifth-generation Honda City secured the eighth position, with 1,116 units sold.

Compared to the same period twelve months ago when it recorded 2,693 units, a year-on-year sales decline of 59 per cent was registered. Meanwhile, the Ciaz finished ninth ahead of the Toyota Camry by registering 590 units compared to 300 units during the same period last year, representing a significant year-on-year surge of 97 per cent.