Top 10 Sedans In June 2021 – Dzire, Xcent, City, Verna, Amaze, Rapid

Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished on top ahead of Hyundai Aura, Honda City and Hyundai Verna in the month of June 2021

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) had the Dzire finish at the top of the sales charts in the month of June 2021 with a cumulative domestic tally of 12,639 units as against 5,834 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales growth of 116.6 per cent. The sub-four-metre sedan has long been the leader in the sedan space.

The Hyundai Aura made its domestic debut early last year and it recorded 3,126 unit sales last month as against 1,016 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a Year-on-Year volume increase of 207.6 per cent. The Honda City recorded 2,571 units in June 2021 as against just 585 units with a 339.4 per cent positive increase in sales.

The fifth-generation Honda City was launched last year and it has been well received amongst customers despite the declining popularity of the sedan segment as a whole. Hyundai Verna, the main rival of Honda City, finished in the fourth position with 2,181 unit sales as against 1,083 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 101 per cent growth.

Top 10 Most Sold Sedans (YoY) June 2021 Sales June 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (116.6%) 12,639 5,834 2. Hyundai Xcent/Aura (207.6%) 3,126 1,016 3. Honda City (339.4%) 2,571 585 4. Hyundai Verna (101%) 2,181 1,083 5. Honda Amaze (969.7%) 1,487 139 6. Tata Tigor (94.5%) 1,076 553 7. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (8.8%) 602 553 8. Skoda Rapid (-21.3%) 454 577 9. VW Vento (-36.8%) 178 282 10. Skoda Octavia (457%) 117 21

The Honda Amaze was positioned fifth in the overall sedan standings for the month of June 2021 with 1,487 units as against 139 units during the same period last year with a 969.7 per cent YoY sales jump. In the second half of the table, Tata Motors had the Tigor with 1,076 unit sales as against just 553 units in June 2020 with a 94.5 per cent increase in volumes.

The Tigor is expected to get the dark edition and camo treatment in the coming months, as Nexon and Altroz have already been spotted at showrooms with the Dark Edition makeover. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz rivalling Honda City and Hyundai Verna could only manage to finish seventh with 602 units as against 553 units in June 2020 with 8.8 per cent growth.

The Skoda Rapid slotted in at eighth with just 454 units as against 577 units with 21.3 per cent negative sales growth. The Czech brand will host the global premium of a more upmarket sedan fitting above the Rapid later this year in India. Its German cousin, the Volkswagen Vento ended up ninth ahead of the recently launched new-gen Octavia.