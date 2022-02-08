Top 10 Sedans In Jan 2022 – Dzire, Amaze, City, Ciaz, Octavia, Aura

Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the most sold sedan in January 2022 as 14,967 units were sold against 15,125 units with a decline of 1 per cent

In the first month of the new calendar year, Maruti Suzuki had the Dzire finish at the top of the sedan sales standings as 14,967 units were sold against 15,125 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 1 per cent. The Dzire has long been the best-selling sedan in the country ahead of Honda’s Amaze and City.

The Honda Amaze is the direct rival to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and in January 2022, a cumulative domestic tally of 5,395 units was recorded against 5,477 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY negative sales growth of 1.4 per cent. The Amaze received a mild facelift last year and it has helped in maintaining its volumes.

The Honda City had its fifth-generation released in 2020 and it has aided in the midsize sedan keeping its lead at the top of the sales table in its segment. Last month, the City registered a total of 3,950 unit sales as against 3,667 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY volume increase of 7.7 per cent in the Indian market.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-1%) 14,967 15,125 2. Honda Amaze (-1.4%) 5,395 5,477 3. Honda City (7.7%) 3,950 3,667 4. Hyundai Aura (-20.3%) 3,333 4,183 5. Tata Tigor (45.7%) 2,952 2,025 6. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (23.6%) 1,666 1,347 7. Hyundai Verna (-18.9%) 1,622 2,000 8. Skoda Octavia (1975%) 166 8 9. VW Vento (-36.8%) 139 220 10. Skoda Superb (-48.9%) 122 239

The Hyundai Aura finished in the fourth position with 3,333 unit sales as against 4,183 units during the same period in 2021 with negative volume growth of 20.3 per cent. The Tata Tigor slotted in at fifth with 2,952 units as against 2,025 units in January 2021 with a YoY sales increase of 45.7 per cent.

In the second half of the table, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished in the sixth position with 1,666 units last month as against 1,347 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY growth of 23.6 per cent. The Hyundai Verna ended up seventh with 1,622 units as against 2,000 units with a YoY volume drop of 18.9 per cent.

The Skoda Octavia finished in the eighth position with 166 units as against 8 units in January 2021 with a YoY increase of 1975 per cent. The VW Vento came in at ninth with 139 units against 220 units with a decline of 36.8 per cent and it will be replaced by the Virtus in the second half of the year. Skoda’s flagship Superb sedan finished tenth with 122 units.