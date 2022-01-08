Top 10 Sedans In Dec 2021 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Tigor, Verna, Aura, Rapid

Maruti Suzuki Dzire was the most sold sedan in India in December 2021 and was the only sedan to breach past the 10,000 mark

In the month of December 2021, Maruti Suzuki had the Dzire finish at the top of the sales charts in the sedan category as 10,633 units were recorded against 13,868 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 23.3 per cent. The Honda City was the second most sold sedan last month in India.

The midsize sedan garnered a total of 3,743 units last month as against 2,717 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY volume increase of 37.7 per cent. The Dzire was the only model to breach past the 10,000 mark in the sedan space. Its main rival, the Honda Amaze, finished in the third position with a total of 3,659 units.

The compact sedan received a facelift only a few months ago with minor changes. The five-seater posted a total of 4,385 units in December 2020 and in comparison, a YoY de-growth of 16.5 per cent was recorded last month. The Tata Tigor finished in the fourth position with 1,994 units as against 1,822 units during the same period last year.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) December 2021 Sales December 2020 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (-23.3%) 10,633 13,868 2. Honda City (37.7%) 3,743 2,717 3. Honda Amaze (-16.5%) 3,659 4,385 4. Tata Tigor (9.4%) 1,994 1,822 5. Hyundai Aura (-44.9%) 1,715 3,113 6. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-5%) 1,204 1,270 7. Hyundai Verna (-5.2%) 982 1,036 8. Skoda Octavia (645%) 164 22 9. Skoda Rapid (-84.4%) 158 1,015 10. VW Vento (-79.8%) 70 348

Thus, it registered a YoY positive sales growth of 9.4 per cent. The Hyundai Aura has been on sale in the domestic market since early 2020 and it replaced the Xcent. It slotted in at fifth with a cumulative domestic tally of 1,715 units as against 3,113 units during the corresponding period in 2020 with a massive YoY sales drop of 44.9 per cent.

In the second half of the table, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished in the sixth position with 1,204 units as against 1,270 units in December 2020 with a YoY negative growth of 5 per cent. The Hyundai Verna was the sixth most sold sedan in the country last month as 982 units were posted against 1,036 units with a YoY decline of 5.2 per cent.

The Skoda Octavia ended up as the eighth-most sold sedan with 164 units as against 22 units in December 2020 with a YoY jump of 645 per cent. The Rapid finished in the ninth position ahead of VW Vento and both will be replaced this year.

Pic Source: Nagarjuna Y