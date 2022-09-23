Top 10 Sedans August 2022 – Dzire, City, Amaze, Aura, Tigor, Slavia, Virtus

Maruti Suzuki Dzire finished on top of the sedan sales charts in August 2022 ahead of Hyundai Aura and Honda City

In the month of August 2022, Maruti Suzuki India Limited’s Dzire finished on top of the sedan sales charts as 11,868 units were sold against 5,714 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY sales growth of 107.7 per cent. The Hyundai Aura was the second most sold sedan in the country last month as 4,378 units were recorded.

This when compared to the same period last year with 3,094 units, a YoY volume increase of 41.5 per cent was noted. The fifth generation Honda City finished in the third position with 3,488 unit sales against 3,284 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY sales jump of 6.2 per cent and it was the most sold midsize sedan last month.

The Tata Tigor garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 3,486 units in the month of August 2022 against 1,673 units during the same period last year with a massive volume surge of 108.3 per cent. The Honda Amaze compact sedan posted a total of 3,418 unit sales against 6,591 units in August 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 48.1 per cent.

Top 10 Sedans (YoY) August 2022 Sales August 2021 Sales 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire (107.7%) 11,868 5,714 2. Hyundai Aura (41.5%) 4,378 3,094 3. Honda City (6.2%) 3,488 3,284 4. Tata Tigor (108.3%) 3,486 1,673 5. Honda Amaze (-48.1%) 3,418 6,591 6. Skoda Slavia 1,941 – 7. Hyundai Verna (-17.3%) 1,734 2,098 8. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz (-29.3%) 1,516 2,146 9. Volkswagen Virtus (19%) 873 – 10. Toyota Camry (-25%) 135 180

In the second half of the sales table, Skoda’s Slavia finished in the sixth position with 1,941 units. The Hyundai Verna slotted in at seventh with 1,734 units against 2,098 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY sales de-growth of 17.3 per cent. The new generation Verna is currently under development.

The spy shots of the upcoming Verna have already been caught on public roads and it will gain a host of revisions inside and out. The exterior is expected to stick by the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy while the interior could also be brand new. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz finished in the eighth position with 1,516 unit sales.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 2,146 units, a YoY volume decline of 29.3 per cent was registered. The Volkswagen Virtus finished in the ninth position with 873 units while the Toyota Camry Hybrid rounded out the top ten with 135 units.