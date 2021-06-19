Top 10 Scooters Sold In May 2021 – Activa, Access, Dio, Ntorq, Fascino

Honda Activa continued to sit on top of the sales charts in the month of May 2021 with 17,006 units as against 1,09,678 units with 84.4 per cent de-growth

The Activa continued to be the most sold scooter in the country in the month of May 2021 but it was nowhere near its usual monthly volumes and it could not finish at the top of the overall two-wheeler sales charts as well. The popular scooter garnered a cumulative domestic tally of 17,000 units last month as against 1,09,678 units during the previous month of April 2021.

This led to a Month-on-Month volume decline of 84.4 per cent. The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the second position with 9,706 units as against 53,285 units during the previous month of April 2021 with 81.7 per cent MoM sales slump. The TVS Jupiter ended up as the third most sold scooter last month with 6,153 units as against 15,570 units with 60.4 per cent negative volume growth.

The Ntorq 125 registered 4,337 units last month as against 19,959 units during the previous month with a Month-on-Month volume de-growth of 78.2 per cent. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 slotted in at third with 2,745 units as against 8,154 units in April 2021 with 66.3 per cent MoM sales decline. The electric version of the Burgman is being tested in India and is expected to launch sometime next year.

Top 10 Scooters (MoM) Sales In May 2021 Sales In April 2021 1. Honda Activa (-84.4%) 17,006 1,09,678 2. Suzuki Access (-81.7%) 9,706 53,285 3. TVS Jupiter (-60.4%) 6,153 15,570 4. TVS Ntorq (-78.2%) 4,337 19,959 5. Suzuki Burgman (-66.3%) 2,745 8,154 6. Hero Pleasure (-87.9%) 2,208 18,298 7. Honda Dio (-90.1%) 1,697 17,269 8. TVS Pep+ (-80.2%) 1,609 8,143 9. Yamaha RayZR (-85.8%) 1,060 7,512 10. Yamaha Fascino (-85.3%) 824 5,612

The Hero Pleasure finished in the sixth position with 2,208 units last month as against 18,298 units in April 2021 with 87.9 per cent sales de-growth. The Honda Dio ended up as the seventh most sold scooter in India last month as 1,697 units were recorded against 17,269 units with 90.1 per cent negative sales growth.

The TVS Scooty Pep+ is one of the long-serving models for the homegrown manufacturer and last month, it finished in the eighth position. The Pep+ posted 1,609 units in May 2021 as against 8,143 units during the previous month of April 2021 with 80.2 per cent negative volume growth and the last two places were covered by Yamaha.

The RayZR posted 1,060 units as against 7,512 units with 85.8 per cent negative sales growth while the Fascino finished tenth with 824 units as against 5,612 units with 85.3 per cent volume decline. Both the scooters will get a mild-hybrid technology along with the addition of new features including Bluetooth connectivity soon in India.