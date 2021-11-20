Top 10 Scooters In Oct 2021 – Activa, Jupiter, Ntorq, Dio, Fascino, Access

Honda Activa posted 1,96,699 units in the month of October 2021 as against 2,39,570 units with 17.8 per cent YoY de-growth

In the month of October 2021, Honda had the Activa finish at the top of the sales charts. The Activa has been the undisputed leader in the scooter space in the Indian market and last month, 1,96,999 units were sold against 2,39,570 units during the same period in 2020 with a YoY volume decline of 17.8 per cent.

TVS Motor Company expanded the Jupiter’s range with the introduction of the Jupiter 125 a few weeks ago and its deliveries have also commenced. The Jupiter managed to garner a cumulative domestic tally of 72,161 units in October 2021 as against 74,159 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a 2.6 per cent YoY decline.

The Suzuki Access 125 has long been the best-selling two-wheeler for the Japanese brand in the domestic space and the scenario was no different last month as 46,450 units were registered against 52,441 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with a YoY negative sales growth of 11.4 per cent as it outsold the TVS Ntorq 125.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) October 2021 Sales October 2020 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-17.8%) 1,96,699 2,39,570 2. TVS Jupiter (-2.6%) 72,161 74,159 3. Suzuki Access (-11.4%) 46,450 52,441 4. TVS Ntorq (-18.5%) 25,693 31,524 5. Honda Dio (-41.7%) 25,641 44,046 6. Hero Pleasure+ (-7.1%) 21,716 23,392 7. Yamaha RayZR (-13.6%) 13,601 15,748 8. Yamaha Fascino (0.9%) 13,487 13,360 9. Hero Destini (-51.7%) 12,898 26,714 10. Honda Grazia (-27.5%) 8,321 11,481

Suzuki has brought in another 125 cc scooter for India to accompany the Access 125 and Burgman Street 125. Dubbed the Avenis, it is based on the Access’ platform and uses similar mechanicals with a more youthful design and it competes directly against TVS Ntorq 125. Speaking of which, the homegrown scooter finished in the fourth position last month.

The Ntorq garnered a total of 25,693 units against 31,524 units in October 2020 with 18.5 per cent YoY de-growth. The Honda Dio slotted in at fifth with 25,641 units as against 44,046 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales slump of 41.7 per cent. The most sold Hero scooter in India last month was the Pleasure+.

It posted 21,716 units in October 2021 as against 23,392 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 7.1 per cent de-growth. The Yamaha RayZR recorded 13,601 unit sales as against 15,748 units in October 2020 with a 13.6 per cent volume drop as it finished ahead of its Fascino sibling, Hero Destini and Honda Grazia.