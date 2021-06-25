Top 10 Scooters In May 2021 – Activa, Access, Jupiter, Ntorq, Ray, Dio

Honda Activa continued to sit at the top of the sales charts in the month of May 2021 with 17,006 units

In the month of May 2021, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Limited had the Activa as its top-selling model in the scooter space. The Activa continued to sit at the top with a cumulative domestic tally of 17,006 units last month as against 27,880 units during the same period in 2020 with a Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 39 per cent.

The Suzuki Access 125 finished in the second position with 9,706 units as against 3,555 units during the corresponding month last year with a massive Year-on-Year volume surge of 173 per cent. The Access and its sibling, the Burgman Street 125, were the only scooters in the top ten to record YoY volume increase last month.

The TVS Jupiter ended up as the third most sold scooter in the country in the month of May 2021 as 6,153 units were recorded against 8,610 units during the same period twelve months ago with 28.5 per cent Year-on-Year negative sales growth. The TVS Ntorq 125 finished in the fourth position with 4,337 units as against 4,964 units in May 2020.

Top 10 Scooters In May 2021 (YoY) Sales In May 2021 Sales In May 2020 1. Honda Activa (-39%) 17,006 27,880 2. Suzuki Access (173%) 9,706 3,555 3. TVS Jupiter (-28.5%) 6,153 8,610 4. TVS Ntorq (-12.6%) 4,337 4,964 5. Suzuki Burgman (215.8%) 2,745 869 6. Hero Pleasure (-23.2%) 2,208 2,875 7. Honda Dio (-75.9%) 1,697 7,060 8. TVS Pep+ (-22.1%) 1,609 2,066 9. Yamaha RayZR (-68.4%) 1,060 3,360 10. Yamaha Fascino (-77%) 824 3,588

This led to a Year-on-Year volume de-growth of 12.6 per cent. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 slotted in at the fifth position with 2,745 units last month as against 869 units during the same period in 2020 with a 215.8 per cent YoY sales increase. The Hero Pleasure finished in the sixth position with 2,208 units as against 2,875 units in May 2020.

This led to a YoY volume decline of 23.2 per cent. The Honda Dio was the seventh most sold scooter in the country in the month of May 2021 as 1,697 units were registered against 7,060 units during the corresponding month in 2020 with 75.9 per cent Year-on-Year sales de-growth while the TVS Pep+, Yamaha RayZR and Yamaha Fascino covered the remaining three places.

The Pep+ garnered a total of 1,609 units as against 2,066 units with 22.1 per cent de-growth while the RayZR posted 1,060 units as against 3,360 unis with a 68.4 per cent drop in volumes. The Fascino finished tenth with 824 units.