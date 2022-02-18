Top 10 Scooters In Jan 2022 – Activa, Access, Ntorq, Dio, Fascino, Avenis

Honda Activa dominated the scooter sales charts once again in January 2022 ahead of TVS Jupiter and Suzuki Access

In the month of January 2022, Honda had the Activa finish on top of the scooter sales charts as 1,43,234 units were sold against 2,11,660 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 32.3 per cent. TVS Motor Company’s Jupiter finished in the second position with 43,476 units against 51,952 units with a YoY drop of 16.3 per cent.

The Suzuki Access 125 scooter finished in the third position with 42,148 unit sales last month as against 45,475 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 7.3 per cent. The Honda Dio slotted in at fourth with a cumulative domestic tally of 27,837 units in January 2022 as against 28,914 units during the same period last year.

This led to YoY negative volume growth of 3.7 per cent. The TVS Ntorq finished in the fifth position with 21,120 unit sales last month as against 27,766 units in January 2021 with a negative sales growth of 23.9 per cent. Except for Suzuki Burgman Street, all the other scooters in the top ten sales charts recorded YoY volume decline last month.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) January 2022 Sales January 2021 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-32.3%) 1,43,234 2,11,660 2. TVS Jupiter (-16.3%) 43,476 51,952 3. Suzuki Access (-7.3%) 42,148 45,475 4. Honda Dio (-3.7%) 27,837 28,914 5. TVS Ntorq (-23.9%) 21,120 27,766 6. Hero Pleasure+ (-29%) 13,195 18,603 7. Suzuki Burgman Street (8.7%) 9,504 8,743 8. Yamaha RayZR (-33%) 7,030 10,504 9. Suzuki Avenis 6,314 – 10. Yamaha Fascino (-26%) 6,221 8,416

In the second half of the table, the Hero Pleasure+ finished in the sixth position with 13,195 unit sales in Jan 2022 as against 18,603 units during the same period in 2021 with a YoY negative sales growth of 29 per cent. The Suzuki Burgman Street 125 came in at seventh with a cumulative domestic tally of 9,504 units in the month of January 2022.

This when compared to the same period in 2021 with 8,743 units, a YoY positive sales growth of 8.7 per cent was noted. The Yamaha RayZR finished in the eighth position with 7,030 unit sales as against 10,504 units in January 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 33 per cent while the Suzuki Avenis and Yamaha Fascino covered the remaining two places respectively.

The Avenis 125 based on the Access 125’s platform is the latest launch from Suzuki in India after a long while and it posted 6,314 units last month while Yamaha Fascino Hybrid recorded a total of 6,221 units against 8,416 units with a negative growth of 26 per cent.