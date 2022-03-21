Top 10 Scooters In Feb 2022 – Activa, Jupiter, Access, Ntorq, Avenis, Dio

Honda Activa headed the scooter sales charts in February 2022 as 1,45,317 units were sold against 2,09,389 units with a de-growth of 30.6 per cent

In the month of February 2022, Honda Activa continued to lead the way with 1,45,317 unit sales as against 2,09,389 units during the same period last year with a YoY negative sales growth of 30.6 per cent. The TVS Jupiter came in at second and it had its range expanded last year with the inclusion of the all-new 125 cc version.

The Jupiter range posted a cumulative domestic tally of 47,092 unit sales in February 2022 as against 52,189 units during the corresponding period in 2021 with a YoY volume decline of 9.7 per cent. The Suzuki Access 125 was the third most sold scooter in the country as the Japanese company had three of its 125 cc scooters finish within the top ten.

The Access 125 recorded a total of 37,512 unit sales as against 48,496 units during the same period last year with a YoY sales de-growth of 22.6 per cent. The TVS Ntorq 125 posted 23,061 units as against 24,555 units in Feb 2021 with a decline of 6 per cent on a YoY basis as the sporty scooter also witnessed the expansion of its range in 2021.

Top 10 Scooters (YoY) February 2022 Sales February 2021 Sales 1. Honda Activa (-30.6%) 1,45,317 2,09,389 2. TVS Jupiter (-9.7%) 47,092 52,189 3. Suzuki Access (-22.6%) 37,512 48,496 4. TVS Ntorq (-6%) 23,061 24,555 5. Honda Dio (-45%) 15,487 28,171 6. Hero Pleasure+ (-38.5%) 14,207 23,106 7. Suzuki Avenis 10,382 – 8. Suzuki Burgman Street (1.2%) 8,636 8,533 9. Yamaha RayZR (-39.5%) 8,355 13,812 10. TVS Scooty Pep+ (-21%) 6,695 8,476

The Honda Dio slotted in at fifth with 15,487 units as against 28,171 units in February 2021 with a YoY sales decline of 45 per cent. In the second half of the table, Hero’s Pleasure+ finished in the sixth position with 14,207 units as against 23,106 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with a YoY de-growth of 38.5 per cent.

Suzuki’s latest launch in India was the Avenis 125 which competes directly against TVS Ntorq 125. Carrying the momentum from Jan 2022, the Avenis 125 finished seventh with 10,382 units and next up, Suzuki is expected to introduce the electric version of the Burgman Street 125.

The Burgman Street finished eighth with 8,636 units as against 8,533 units with a YoY growth of 1.2 per cent. Yamaha RayZR ended up ninth with 8,355 units as against 13,812 units with a huge decline of 39.5 per cent. The Scooty Pep+ came in at tenth with 6,695 units against 8,476 units with a decline of 21 per cent.