Top 10 Safest Cars In India – Taigun, Scorpio N, Nexon, Kushaq, XUV300

GNCAP recently released new protocols for safety crash tests that are now more stringent and extensive

Soon after updating its protocols for testing in the country, GNCAP recently released crash test ratings for the cars like the new Mahindra Scorpio-N, Maruti Swift, VW Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. If you are also in the market to buy a new car soon, here is a list of the top 10 safest cars in India you should check out.

The new VW Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq are underpinned by the same MQB A0 IN platform and scored similar ratings in the updated GNCAP crash tests. Both SUVs scored similar safety ratings in adult safety ratings and child occupant ratings.

The new Scorpio N also scored 5-star ratings and secured a total of 58.18 points out of 83 points while the chassis of the SUV too was rated to be stable. Moving on, it is the Tata Punch which boasts extremely impressive safety crash test results and secured 16.45 points out of 17 for adult safety ratings and 40.89 out of 49 points in child safety ratings.

No Global NCAP Crash Test Adult Safety Points Child Safety Points Total 1 VW Taigun* 5 Star 5 Star 71.64/83 2 Skoda Kushaq* 5 Star 5 Star 71.64/83 3 Mahindra Scorpio N* 5 Star 5 Star 58.18/83 4 Tata Punch 5 Star 4 Star 57.34/66 5 Mahindra XUV300 5 Star 4 Star 53.86/66 6 Tata Altroz 5 Star 3 Star 45.13/66 7 Tata Nexon 5 Star 3 Star 41.06/66 8 Mahindra XUV700 5 Star 4 Star 57.69/66 9 Honda Jazz 4 Star 3 Star 45.43/66 10 Toyota Urban Cruiser 4 Star 3 Star 50.20/66

* As per updated protocols

The Mahindra XUV300 is currently the safest compact SUV in the country and scored a total of 53.86 out of 66 points and received a five out of five star rating. The Tata Altroz also boasts a strong and practical package for buyers and scored 45.13 points out of 66 points in the overall crash test results. The Tata Nexon is closely trailing behind with a total score of 41.06 out of 66 points.

The Mahindra XUV700 also received a 5-star rating and scored 16.03 out of 17 points in adult safety and 41.66 points in child safety. The Honda Jazz is also one of the safest cars in the country and scored a total of 45.43 points out of 66 in the GNCAP crash tests.

The Toyota Urban Cruiser scored a maximum score of 13.52 out of 17 points in adult safety ratings and 36.68 points out of 49 in child safety ratings.