Top 10 Motorcycles In Nov 2019 – Hero Splendor Remains On Top

Hero Splendor continued to stay on top ahead of HF Deluxe, Honda CB Shine and Bajaj Pulsar among others in November 2019

Hero MotoCorp continued to reign supreme in the monthly sales charts for November 2019. The Splendor led the way from others with a total of 2,23,289 units as against 2,25,536 units with Year-on-Year sales de-growth of 1 per cent. The HF Deluxe slotted in at second position with domestic sales of 1,59,544 units.

When compared to the same month last year, the commuter motorcycle garnered 6 per cent negative sales as 1,68,839 units were retailed in that time. Honda 2Wheelers India’s CB Shine had a noteworthy month last time out as it was the only motorcycle in the top ten table to register positive sales growth in India.

The CB Shine recorded a total of 75,144 units in November 2019 as against 70,803 units during the corresponding month last year with 6 per cent volume increase. Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar series endured 68,268 domestic sales last month as against 69,579 units with Year-on-Year negative growth of just 2 per cent.

Model (+/-%) November 2019 Sales November 2018 Sales 1. Hero Splendor (-1%) 2,23,289 2,25,536 2. Hero HF Deluxe (-6%) 1,59,544 1,68,839 3. Honda CB Shine (6%) 75,144 70,803 4. Bajaj Pulsar (-2%) 68,268 69,579 5. Bajaj Platina (-15%) 53,015 62,555 6. Bajaj CT 100 (-21%) 44,808 56,864 7. Hero Glamour (-32%) 43,370 63,416 8. Hero Passion (-47%) 39,525 74,396 9. Royal Enfield Classic 350 (-8%) 35,951 39,025 10. TVS Apache (-1%) 29,668 29,947

The Platina was the second most sold motorcycle for the homegrown two-wheeler manufacturer in November 2019 as 53,015 units were registered for the fifth position. During the same month in 2018, Bajaj had to deal with 15 per cent de-growth as 62,555 units were recorded that period.

Coming in at the sixth position was the Bajaj CT100 as 44,808 units were recorded last month as against 56,864 units during the corresponding month in 2018 with 21 per cent volume decline. The seventh and eighth places were covered by Hero’s Glamour and Passion as 43,370 and 39,525 units were sold respectively.

Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 fared decently last month as 35,951 units were sold as against 39,025 units with 8 per cent de-growth. The Apache range finished tenth with a marginal 1 per cent drop as 29,668 units were retailed against 29,947 units in November 2018.