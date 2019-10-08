Top 10 Most Sold SUVs In September 2019 – Venue, Seltos, Creta, Scorpio, Nexon

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza not just regained top position in its segment but also in overall SUV sales chart in the month of September 2019

Maruti Suzuki managed to get back on top of the SUV sales charts with the Vitara Brezza again as the compact SUV scored more than 10,000 units after several months in September 2019. In doing so, the Vitara Brezza regained the number one status in its segment as well from Hyundai Venue.

The South Korean SUV posted 7,942 units last month and finished second in the overall SUV sales table. The attractive discounts of more than Rs. 1 lakh on the Vitara Brezza could have come in handy for customers wanting to buy a compact SUV during this festive period as the rivalry just got intensified.

Kia Motors India’s maiden product in the market, the Seltos, created quite a buzz no other SUV had endured in recent times for a debutant and it has set the cash registers ringing since its arrival in August 2019. Last month, 7,754 units were retailed as the Seltos ended up third ahead of Hyundai Creta.

S.No Top 10 Most Sold SUVs No. Of Units 1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 10,362 2. Hyundai Venue 7,942 3. Kia Seltos 7,754 4. Hyundai Creta 6,641 5. Mahindra Scorpio 3,600 6. Ford EcoSport 3,139 7. Tata Nexon 2,842 8. MG Hector 2,608 9. Mahindra XUV300 2,492 10. Honda WR-V 1,341

AutoPunditz

The second-generation Hyundai Creta based on the latest ix25 sold in China is expected to launch in India in early 2020 and until then the existing model will sail on. Despite the Seltos having decisive edge over Creta by being modern and packed with features, the sales numbers of the bigger cousin are not bad either.

In September 2019, 6,641 units of the Creta were sold as it slotted ahead of Mahindra Scorpio that garnered 3,600 unit sales. The Scorpio has been running for long and is due a major update. The next generation workhorse could debut at the 2020 Auto Expo alongside the second-gen Mahindra Thar off-roader.

In the second half of the table, the EcoSport took sixth position with 3,139 units ahead of Tata’ Nexon as both compact SUVs continued to exchange blows. MG Hector came in at eighth with 2,608 units and the company will launch its second vehicle for India, the ZS EV, in the early parts of next year.

The XUV300 and WR-V finished rounded out the monthly SUV sales table for September 2019 in ninth and tenth positions with 2,492 and 1,341 units respectively.