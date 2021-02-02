Top 10 Most Sold SUVs In January 2021 – Creta, Sonet, Nexon, Magnite

Hyundai Creta and Venue finished in the top two positions with 78 and nearly 75 per cent growth rates respectively in January 2021

Hyundai has certainly been relishing on its passenger UV range as the Creta and Venue continue to draw good sales volumes every month. In January 2021, they got even better as both of them led their respective segments. The Creta was the most sold SUV in the country last month while Venue finished in the second position.

The second-gen Hyundai Creta went on sale in March 2020 and it quickly reclaimed the segment-leading status from Kia Seltos. The most sold SUV in the country last year continued its momentum into CY2021 as it garnered 12,284 units as against 6,900 units in January 2020 with an appreciable growth of 78.02 per cent.

The Venue was not far away either as it posted 11,779 units as against 6,733 units during the same period in 2020 with 74.94 per cent increase in YoY sales. Third came the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, as it recorded 10,623 units last month as against 10,134 units during the corresponding period twelve months ago with 4.82 per cent increase.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) January Sales 2021 January 2020 Sales 1. Hyundai Creta (78.02%) 12,284 6,900 2. Hyundai Venue (74.94%) 11,779 6,733 3. Maruti Vitara Brezza (4.82%) 10,623 10,134 4. Kia Seltos (-34.20%) 9,869 15,000 5. Kia Sonet (%) 8,859 – 6. Tata Nexon (143.19%) 8,225 3,382 7. Mahindra XUV300 (37.26%) 4,612 3,360 8. Mahindra Scorpio (-23.23%) 4,081 5,316 9. Toyota Urban Cruiser (%) 3,075 – 10. Nissan Magnite (%) 3,011 –

The Seltos met with a huge Year-on-Year decline of 34.20 per cent in January 2021 as 9,869 units were sold against 15,000 units in the first month of last CY. The Sonet kept its momentum going in its favour last month as 8,859 units were sold while one of its main rivals, the Tata Nexon, ended up registering its highest ever monthly sales.

The sub-four-metre SUV posted 8,225 units as against 3,382 units during the same month in 2020 with a massive YoY surge of 143.19 per cent. The Nexon recorded the highest growth amongst the SUVs in the top ten sales charts for the month of January 2021. The XUV300 came home seventh with 4,612 units as against 3,360 units.

This led to a growth of 37.26 per cent growth while its bigger sibling, the Scorpio, due a big upgrade in the coming months finished in eighth with 23.23 per cent growth. The SUV recorded 4,081 units against 5,316 units in Jan 2020. The rebadged Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, the Toyota Urban Cruiser, ended up ninth with 3,075 units and the Magnite made its debut in the top ten in tenth with 3,011 units.