Top 10 Most Sold SUVs In April 2021 – Creta Beats Brezza & Seltos

Hyundai Creta posted 12,463 units in April 2021 to finish as the most sold SUV in the country ahead of its younger sibling, the Venue

Hyundai Motor Group comprising of Hyundai and Kia has been dominating the SUV sales charts courtesy of their products in the compact and mid-size SUV segments. Recently, Hyundai announced to have reached one million SUV production milestone at its plant in Tamil Nadu and it largely came courtesy of the Creta.

In April 2021, Hyundai Creta finished on top of the sales table as the most sold SUV in the country with 12,463 units. The YoY comparison does not make any sense as the health crisis led to sales and car production halt across the auto industry in its first stint. Its younger sibling, the Venue slotted in at second with 11,245 units.

With Creta and Venue, Hyundai had garnered a major chunk of its total volume last month. Both contributed to nearly half of its domestic numbers. At third position came the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza as 11,220 units were sold, as it finished narrowly behind its main rival the Venue, with just 25 units differentiated them.

Top 10 SUVs (YoY) April 2021 April 2020 1. Hyundai Creta 12,463 0 2. Hyundai Venue 11,245 0 3. Maruti Vitara Brezza 11,220 0 4. Kia Seltos 8,086 0 5. Kia Sonet 7,724 0 6. Tata Nexon 6,938 0 7. Mahindra XUV300 4,144 0 8. Ford Ecosport 3,820 0 9. Mahindra Scorpio 3,577 0 10. Mahindra Thar 3,406 0

The Seltos, which has plenty in common with the Creta, finished in fourth place with 8,086 unit sales. With the compact SUV segment getting plenty of attention from customers, it is no surprise to see many of the competitors ending up in the overall monthly top ten table for SUVs. The Sonet posted a domestic tally of 7,724 units to finish fifth in April 2021.

The refreshed versions of both the Kia SUVs were officially launched a few days ago with rejigged variants, the addition of new features and the brand’s new corporate logo. In the second half of the table, Tata Motors had the Nexon with 6,938 units. Since the arrival of the facelift in early 2020, the sales fortunes of the Nexon have improved quite a lot.

The XUV300 recorded a total of 4,144 units while Ford India’s EcoSport ended up in the eighth position with 3,820 units. Mahindra’s long-serving Scorpio registered 3,577 units last month and the Thar, which gained a new generation late last year, managed to record 3,406 units in the same period.