The Dzire was the most sold sedan in the month of February 2020 ahead of Amaze, Xcent and Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) continued to dominate the sedan space with its Dzire compact sedan as 7,296 units were sold against 5,915 units during the same month last year with a massive de-growth of 54 per cent. The Dzire will likely be receiving a facelift towards the end of this month or in early April.

As we exclusively revealed, the 2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire will boast front updates including a larger hexagonal grille, slimmer headlamps and new fog lamp housing alongside other cosmetic changes. It will be powered by the same 1.2-litre DualJet petrol engine producing 90 PS in the Baleno with BSVI compliance.

Additionally, it will gain interior revisions with new features and technologies. Its main rival Honda Amaze stood second with 5,814 units against 6,562 units with 11 per cent sales decline. The combined sales of Xcent and Aura for the month of February 2020 were at 4,968 units as against 1,924 units with 158 per cent growth.

Model Feb 2020 Feb 2019 Growth 1. Maruti Suzuki Dzire 7,296 5,915 -54% 2. Honda Amaze 5,814 6,562 -11% 3. Hyundai Xcent/Aura 4,968 1,924 158% 4. Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 2,544 3,084 18% 5. Honda City 1,256 3,273 -62% 6. Tata Tigor 782 1,259 -38% 7. Ford Aspire 744 1,027 -28% 8. Skoda Rapid 680 898 -24% 9. Hyundai Verna 570 3,299 -83% 10. Toyota Yaris 542 350 55%

The City slotted in at fifth position behind the Ciaz with 1,256 units. It has every chance to top the segment in the coming months as a brand new generation is coming with evolutionary exterior and interior updates. Last month, Ciaz headed the C-segment for sedans with 2,544 units. In the second half of the table, Tata Tigor was positioned sixth.

It garnered a total of 782 units as against 1,259 units with 38 per cent de-growth. Another compact sedan, Ford Aspire, ended up seventh with 744 units as against 1,027 units with 28 per cent volume drop while the Rapid finished third in its segment and overall eighth with cumulative domestic sales of 680 units in February 2020.

The Verna managed to register 570 units as against 3,299 units with 83 per cent de-growth while the Yaris was positioned last by garnering 542 units with 55 per cent sales increase. The Verna is expected to gain a facelift this month and its exterior changes could resemble that of the recently launched Solaris in Russia.